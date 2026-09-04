"<i>Yeh Kya Bana Dia Mujhe</i>": Why Dimple Kapadia Was Unhappy With Her <i>Dil Chahta Hai</i> Hairstyle

This year, Dil Chahta Hai completed 25 years. Farhan Akhtar made his directorial debut with the film, and it remains one of the most iconic movies in Hindi cinema. Despite being released in 2001, the film still feels relatable because of the friendships and the complexities of the relationships it portrayed.

Recently, a reunion was organised, attended by Farhan Akhtar, Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Javed Akhtar, among others. From reminiscing about the shooting days to discussing hairstyles that still look fresh, the Dil Chahta Hai team had a fun time catching up.

Why Dimple Kapadia Did Not Like Her Dil Chahta Hai Hairstyle

While speaking about the hairstyle, Dimple Kapadia said that she was the most difficult person to work with on set, especially for Avan Contractor, who was the hairstylist for the entire cast.

The 69-year-old actor shared that, after years of having voluminous hair, her hair was styled flat in the film. "I did not even recognise myself. Yeh kya bana dia hai mujhe [What have you made me]?"

She shared that whenever Avan was not around, she would style her hair her own way and add a little bounce to it. As soon as the hairstylist saw it, she would flatten it again. "Phachak," she said, gesturing with her hands to show a flat hairstyle.

Dil Chahta Hai Hairstyles

Avan Contractor was asked how she created iconic hairstyles for each cast member that still look fresh even 25 years later. "It's good that it still looks fresh. It's great," she said.

"There was never a situation where Farhan came to us and wanted us to give them haircuts. I think one of the first things we did was understand what he wanted. It was completely his vision," she further shared.

The hairstylist noted that she tried to create looks that were contemporary at the time, reflected what her team was interested in, and suited each individual character.

She worked with the entire cast and approached the characters just as she would her clients. She studied each character before giving the actors their iconic looks that fans would go on to recreate over the years.

"It was my first film, and I actually had no idea what I was getting into," she shared.

Saif Ali Khan jumped in to say, "Just before Dil Chahta Hai, we used to do our own hair. You would have a makeup man, he would show you a mirror, then you would do your own hair and get yourself ready before the shot."

He added that it was a new experience to have someone cut, style and manage your hair. He called it "incredible" that Avan was looking at all three of them: Akash, Sameer and Sid.

Aamir joked, "I think her focus was more on Akshaye than us," taking a jibe at his short hair, which probably did not require much styling.

Farhan came to Saif's defence and added that he was the easiest person in the salon. "You were the least nervous about what was going to happen with your hairstyle."

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