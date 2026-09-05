Mamitha Baiju's Multi-Crore Net Worth: Kochi Home, Cars, And Earnings

Mamitha Baiju's Bethlehem Family Unit is currently amassing crores at the box office, but the actor is battling body pain and fever, due to which she has been hospitalised. She had planned to celebrate Onam in Australia, but healthcare professionals have advised her to take complete rest.

She was scheduled to be the chief guest at Lendaxis Clyde Onam 2026. "Unfortunately, I will not be able to be there on the date that was confirmed. I am currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. If there had been any way possible, I would have come, but the doctors have advised me to take complete rest," the actor said.

While the actor recovers and relishes the success of her film at the box office, here's a quick look at her multi-crore empire, assets, and earnings.

Mamitha Baiju's Multi-Crore Net Worth And Earnings

Mamitha Baiju was last seen in actor-politician Vijay's Jana Nayagan. She played a crucial role in the film, and her performance was well received. She has also featured in Kara, Premalu, Rebel, Operation Java, and Varathan.

She made her acting debut as a child artist in Prithviraj-starrer Paavada in 2016. Today, the 25-year-old actor reportedly charges around Rs 2-3 crore per project. The actor has predominantly worked in Malayalam, Telugu, and Tamil cinema.

Following the success of Premalu, Mamitha Baiju has continued to deliver memorable performances. The actor's reported net worth is estimated to be around Rs 20-30 crore.

Apart from acting in films, she also endorses brands, which serve as another source of income. From fashion and skincare to jewellery brands, she is associated with several prominent names that contribute to her annual earnings and overall net worth. In addition, her investments have helped diversify her income streams.

Mamitha Baiju's Home And Swanky Cars

Mamitha Baiju reportedly owns an apartment in Kochi. Its estimated value is between Rs 3 crore and Rs 5 crore, and it is where she spends most of her time while working. Located in one of the city's posh neighbourhoods, the residence offers modern amenities, easy access to shooting locations, and privacy.

The actor also looks after her ancestral home in Kidangoor, Kottayam, where she spent her childhood. She often visits the property whenever she is in town. She reportedly owns a Volkswagen Taigun and a Maruti Suzuki Jimny.

While Jana Nayagan earned her recognition, Bethlehem Family Unit has further established her as an artist.

Also Read | Tour Vishal Dadlani's Pune Farmhouse With Mountain View, Pool, And Home Studio