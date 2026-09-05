Ahead Of Miss World 2026 Finale In Vietnam, Revisiting India's 6 Historic Crowns

The stage is all set for the Miss World finale in Vietnam. The pageant will be live streamed on JioHotstar at 5:30 pm, and viewers across the world will watch country representatives compete for the prestigious crown.

Representing India is Nikita Porwal, an actor from Ujjain and the Femina Miss India World 2024 titleholder. But before you witness the global pageant unfold this evening, let's revisit the six crowns that India has won over the years.

Revisiting India's 6 Historic Miss World Crowns

Taking to Instagram, the Miss India Organisation shared a video remembering India's six crowning glories. The first Indian to win Miss World was Dr Reita Faria in 1966. After winning the crown, Dr Faria reportedly received many offers to work in films, but she decided to concentrate on her medical studies. After completing her studies in London, she married Dr David Powell, an endocrinologist, in 1971 and shifted to Dublin.

Over the years, she has judged several Miss World competitions. After Dr Faria, Aishwarya Rai was crowned Miss World in 1994, nearly three decades later. The finale was held in Sun City, South Africa, and the actor was only 21 when she claimed the title. She was asked about the qualities the next Miss World should embody, and according to her, compassion for the underprivileged was among the most important qualities.

Diana Hayden won the Miss World crown in 1997. "She also made her mark across the competition, winning Miss Photogenic and the swimsuit special award, before being crowned Miss World 1997," Miss India Organisation shared. Today, she is a philanthropist and an author.

Yukta Mookhey became the Miss World titleholder in 1999. She is a civic activist, model, and actor who has featured in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu films. She was asked who she would like to be if she could be anyone in the world. "It would have to be Audrey Hepburn. It was her inner beauty, compassion and her aura. The calm thata she had inside her reflected," she replied.

In November 2000, Priyanka Chopra won the Miss World title at the Millennium Dome in London. She was only 18 when she was crowned. In an interview, she shared that her mother-in-law told her that her husband, Nick Jonas, had witnessed the crowning ceremony. Much like Aishwarya Rai, she is also a global icon, and her much-awaited film Varanasi is scheduled to release on April 7, 2027.

After 17 years, Manushi Chhillar won the Miss World crown and made the entire country proud. She was a 20-year-old woman who wanted to be a cardiac surgeon and open non-profit hospitals in rural India.

She was asked which profession according to her deserved the highest salary and why. The Tehran star said, "I think a mother is of highest respect. I don't think it's just about cash but love and respect she gives to someone. She is the biggest inspiration in my life. Mother should get the highest respect."

Today, Nikita Porwal will step onto the iconic stage with millions of eyes glued to the screen. India is rooting for her to bring the crown home.

Also Read | Meet Nikita Porwal, The Actor From Ujjain Representing India At Miss World 2026