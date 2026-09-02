Meet Nikita Porwal, The Actor From Ujjain Representing India At Miss World 2026

The Miss World finale will be broadcast live on JioHotstar on September 5, 2026, and representing India at the pageant is Nikita Porwal.

Giving her a shoutout, the Miss India Organisation wrote, "From the Femina Miss India stage to the grandest global platform, Nikita Porwal has carried the spirit, strength, and story of India with every step of her Miss World journey."

"As she takes the stage at the Miss World 75th Anniversary Final, millions of hopes, blessings, and cheers travel with her from home to Vietnam," the statement further read.

Who Is Nikita Porwal

Nikita Porwal was born and brought up in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. She began her career in the media industry at the age of 18. She worked as a TV anchor and quickly brought charm to the screen. Her on-screen presence was undeniable.

As a creative person, she also ventured into acting. She reportedly featured in Chambal Paar, a Brij-language feature film produced and directed by Sanjeev Singh Parmar. It had its Australian premiere at the Araluen Centre during the National Indian Film Festival of Australia. The movie will soon be released in India as well.

She has trained in acting for six years and has said she wants to break the norm that pageant participants cannot act. She even looks up to Priyanka Chopra as a role model. "The way she has come from Bareilly and made her mark in an industry where she didn't have any backing or support is commendable," she told Hindustan Times.

Nikita is set to make her Kannada debut and also has a knack for storytelling. She reportedly wrote a 250-page production titled Krishna Leela. She is the Femina Miss India World 2024 winner and will represent India at the Miss World pageant.

As the pageant has already begun, Nikita Porwal received her India sash at the sashing ceremony for the Miss World festival in Vietnam. Speaking to the publication, she recently said, "The idea of being called India, not your name, not your father's name, not your mother's name, but India itself, gives me a lot of butterflies."

She added that these were the kind of butterflies that would turn into motivation when she represented her country on an international platform.

India has not made it to the list of Multimedia Finalists in Asia and Oceania, which includes Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, New Zealand, and Thailand.

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