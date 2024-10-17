Advertisement

Madhya Pradesh's Nikita Porwal Was Crowned Femina Miss India 2024 In Shimmering Champagne Toned Crystal-Encrusted Dazzling Gown

Femina Miss India 2024 Nikita Porwal, hailing from Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, dazzled the audience in her stunning champagne gown with a thigh-high slit

Nikita Porwal dazzled the night away in a champagne gown at Femina Miss India 2024

The 60th edition of the Femina Miss India pageant took place in Mumbai yesterday, with Nikita Porwal from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh being crowned as the Femina Miss India 2024. The crowning glory was bestowed upon her by Nandini Gupta, who is the Femina Miss India 2023 while Bad Newz actress Neha Dhupia presented Nikita with her winning sash. The beauty queen left the audience spellbound with her grace on the big night while dazzling with her look. Nikita Porwal's Portia and Scarlett ensemble for the pageant-winning night was a nude toned champagne gown with a sleeveless detail and a thigh-high slit to show off her toned legs. The entire V-neck gown was encrusted with silver Swarovski crystals that made Nikita shine from miles away. The upper bodice of the ensemble had a dense setting of the crystals and knee-down, the crystals were placed in a waterfall design.

On the accessories front, Nikita wore a pair of silver open-toe heels that matched her OOTD to perfection and a pair of diamond drop earrings to add a further element of sparkle.

As for her hair and makeup of the day, Nikita Porwal wore her brunette tresses in an open look over her shoulders with centre-parted waves. Her makeup picks of the day included beaming foundation and highlighter, bushy brows, sparkle on her eyelids and the inner corners of her eyes, a hint of pink blush on her cheeks, and a glossy lip colour to add the perfect finishing touch to the look.

The newest Femina Miss India 2024 Nikita Porwal won hearts with her winning fashion choice on the big night.

Femina Miss India 2024, Femina Miss India, Nikita Porwal
NDTV News
