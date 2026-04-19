Meet Goa's Sadhvi Satish Sail, Newly Crowned Miss India World 2026

The 61st edition of Femina Miss India World culminated with a spectacular finale on April 18, 2026. The showdown not only delivered memorable performances but also crowned India's new beauty queen.

Sadhvi Satish Sail, Femina Miss India Goa 2026, took home the bejewelled crown. According to the official Instagram announcement from the pageant organisation, "In a moment of triumph, legacy, and destiny unfolding under the brightest lights, @sailsadhvi, Femina Miss India Goa 2026, is crowned Femina Miss India World 2026 at KIIT Bhubaneswar presents 61st Femina Miss India, co-powered by Rajnigandha Pearls."

"From this stage begins the reign of a new queen, one who now carries the honour of representing the spirit, strength, and dreams of India to the world. A new chapter is born. A new legacy begins. And tonight, a nation celebrates the rise of its newest crowned hope," the statement further read.

Meet Sadhvi Satish Sail, Newly Crowned Miss India World 2026

Sadhvi Satish Sail is a model and social advocate who has consistently championed meaningful causes, including raising funds for children and healthcare foundations. From trendy reels to fitness updates, her Instagram grid offers a glimpse into both her personal and professional life. She is deeply committed to supporting children suffering from malnutrition, particularly those with hearing and speech impairments.

For the finale, Sadhvi wore a halter-neck, body-hugging gown by designer label Vazaneh, featuring silver-toned metallic beadwork. Accentuating her look were earrings, paired with a simple half-tucked hairstyle near the crown. She will be representing India at the international Miss World pageant.

"Hailing from a modest town and then plunged into a global arena abroad, my own mindset was my greatest hurdle. The dazzling accomplishments of others often cast a shadow of self-doubt, making me question my own potential and the audacity of my dreams. But a shift occurred when I reframed my inner dialogue. It taught me the importance of genuinely supporting and celebrating other women rather than comparing myself to them," Times Now quoted her.

She added, "Representing India means carrying forward its spirit of resilience and perseverance. It means standing tall despite challenges and moving forward with determination. And above all, it means representing my country with integrity, strength and heart."

Rajnandini Pawar, Femina Miss India Maharashtra 2026, secured the first runner-up position, while Dr Sree Advaita from Jammu and Kashmir, Femina Miss India Union Territory 2026, was named the second runner-up.

Also Read | Bipasha Basu's Swimsuit Special Cover Resurfaces, Internet Says, 'No One Can Be Her'