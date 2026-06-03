Imtiaz Ali Reveals He Lost Nearly 10 Kg While Making <i>Rockstar</i>: 'I Got Thin And Dark'

More than a decade after Rockstar hit the big screen and became a cult favourite, filmmaker Imtiaz Ali is opening up about the intense emotional and physical toll that went into creating the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer.

Speaking on Raj Shamani's podcast, Imtiaz reflected on the film's making and revealed that the experience was unlike anything he had ever been a part of.

While Rockstar remains one of the most loved films of his career, the director admitted that the passion driving the project was so overwhelming that he would not want to go through it again.

"The making of Rockstar was, I feel, very unifying. It was also a bit crazy, though; we would not like to repeat it. It was 'junooni.' We had no idea why we were so emotional. We were losing weight and hair. I lost some 7 to 10 kilos during the shooting of the film. I was eating, but I got thin, lost weight, and even got dark," he recalled.

Interestingly, Imtiaz was not the only one shedding kilos during the making of Rockstar.

Earlier, Ranbir Kapoor's fitness coach, Pradeep Bhatia, had revealed that the actor underwent a significant physical transformation for the film. In an interview with ETimes, Bhatia shared that Ranbir needed to lose weight to convincingly portray the struggling phase of his character's life.

"He was already lean, but for the sequence where his character is thrown out of his house and struggles, he had to drop from 74 kg to 67-68 kg. We eliminated carbs from his diet and reduced non-veg intake," the trainer said.

Rockstar was released in theatres on November 11, 2011. The film starred Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri in the lead roles.

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