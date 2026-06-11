Pakistani Artist Travelled 20 Km From Lahore To Meet Imtiaz Ali At Attari-Wagah Border, Here's What Happened

A Pakistani artist travelled nearly 20 km from Lahore to the Attari-Wagah Border after learning that filmmaker Imtiaz Ali and music composer AR Rahman would be present for a promotional event linked to Main Vaapas Aaunga. The duo had visited the border in Punjab as part of promotions for the Partition-themed film, with Rahman also delivering a live performance during the Beating Retreat ceremony. While the event drew large crowds from the Indian side, it also attracted fans from across the border.

The fan later shared an emotional account of the experience on Instagram, detailing his journey, his long-standing admiration for the artists, and how the brief interaction made the border feel less divided. He described how a spontaneous decision turned into a deeply personal moment shaped by art, memory, and shared culture.

He started his post with, "As most Lahoris live 20 km from India. So do I. On a Sunday afternoon, those 20 km become 20 mins from Gulberg. 20 mins were enough to ponder over an Instagram reel that you saw of Imtiaz Ali saying he will be at the border along with AR Rahman and team. Those 20 mins were long enough to remind you how these two artists have shaped your art for all these years."

The fan, who had not visited the border for over two decades, reflected on his earlier discomfort with the space and how its symbolism remained complicated for him even now.

"I hadn't been to the border since 2004. Even as a young man I hated every part of that border because borders are only nice when they are friendly and open. This time, my sentiments were the same. Still don't love over-the-top patriotism shouting for the love of your land, forgetting that on the other side too, it's Punjab. Similar faces, similar language, similar everything."

After reaching the venue, he managed to gain access to the 'zero point'- a tightly controlled space where visitors from both sides can see and interact across the divide but without physical contact. It was here that he spotted Imtiaz Ali and called out to him.

"I rushed to the border, and a friend got me access to zero point. A point where Indians and Pakistanis can meet, talk, and greet but cannot touch. As I got there, I saw curly white hair; without wasting a second, I screamed. IMTIAAAAZZZ. IMTIAAAAZZZ. I think he turned around in panic," wrote the fan.

He went on to recount his conversation with the filmmaker, expressing admiration for his work and its impact beyond borders. The interaction, though brief, became emotional for both sides of the gathering.

"I started my monologue telling him how much I loved him. He kept smiling and saying, 'Thank you, thanks so much.' I told him how much he's celebrated on this side of the border and how his music, cinema, and storytelling have shaped a generation of filmmakers. He said he will come one day, inshallah. That day, we shall wait for, inshallah. At the finale I told him 'Mai Vaapis Aunga' that's when the entire Indian side cheered, smiled, and clapped, and for a brief second the gates had been abolished, the borders were friendly, and art had won."

He concluded his note with a reflection on shared identity and a hope for peace, emphasising how everyday similarities outweigh political divisions.

"Same Sun, Same Birds, Same Fields, Same Punjab. May the wars end and lovers meet."

Talking about Main Vaapas Aaunga, the movie marks the second collaboration between Ali and Diljit Dosanjh after their 2024 Netflix film Amar Singh Chamkila. It also reunites the director with composer A. R. Rahman and lyricist Irshad Kamil, who have delivered melodious soundtracks for films such as Amar Singh Chamkila, Rockstar, Tamasha, and Highway.

The film will be released in theatres on June 12, 2026.



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