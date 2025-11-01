How Does Aishwarya Rai Look Radiant At 52? A Look Into Her 'Hydrating' Skincare Regimen

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the few people in the world, who instantly remind you of timeless beauty and elegance. From winning the Miss World crown in 1994 to gracing red carpets across the globe, the actress has always been the face of grace, confidence and poise.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is celebrating her 52nd birthday today, has always made heads turn with her impeccable style and that signature glow that never seems to fade. And if you have ever wondered how she manages to look so fresh despite her busy life, well, the actor herself has shared a few secrets.

Aishwarya Rai Has To Pack 48 Hours Into A 24-Hour Clock

In a candid chat with Harper's Bazaar UK in 2023 and Harper's Bazaar Indonesia in 2024, Aishwarya opened up about her everyday beauty routine and how she fits self-care into her packed schedule.

The star admitted that her days are much longer than most people's. “For the rest of the world, their clock is 24 hours, but for me, I have to pack 48 hours into a single day,” she said. That is probably true – considering how Aishwarya juggles multiple roles as an actor, mother, and global icon.

Talking about how her day begins, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared, “My day definitely begins very early. It starts at least at 5:30 every day, so that's consistent. I think we as women multitask, and we play so many roles during the course of a day that I don't even think we're really focusing on the hours per se.”

Inside Aishwarya Rai's 'Hydrating' Skincare Regimen

But when it comes to beauty, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's approach is refreshingly real. No elaborate 12-step skincare routines or expensive products — just the basics. “I'm every woman – we are all racing against time; you've got to get up and just get on with the day. So I think the easiest thing and the most effective thing is staying hydrated and hygienic. Be clean! You have to be clean to begin with...You need to be clean, you need to be hydrated, and then the outside will look after itself,” she said.

The star's love for moisturising goes back to her early days in the film industry. It is now simply a part of who she is. “Moisturising has also become a way of life because I started working really early, so it's become routine. It's important. So, whether it's a career day, whether I'm working in cinema for the day or not, moisturising at the start and end of the day is natural for me,” she confessed.

At 52, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan continues to redefine beauty on her own terms – proving once again that simplicity, self-care, and confidence never go out of style.

