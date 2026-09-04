Tour Vishal Dadlani's Pune Farmhouse With Mountain View, Pool, And Home Studio

Vishal Dadlani is a singer, songwriter, and music composer known for songs like Aankhon Mein Teri from Om Shanti Om, Chammak Challo from Ra.One, Jee Le Zaraa from Talaash, and Balam Pichkari from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, among others.

Recently, Farah Khan visited his farmhouse near Pune to shoot the latest episode of her vlog. The singer shared that he bought the double-storey property after Om Shanti Om, for which he not only composed and sang songs but also made his acting debut. He built this retreat-cum-farmhouse between 2010 and 2013.

Inside Vishal Dadlani's Lakeside Farmhouse

The property overlooks the mountains and a lake, which are among its most striking features and made it an instant hit with Farah Khan and Javed Akhtar. The songwriter shared that, except for the kitchen, the scenic view can be enjoyed from almost every corner of the house.

It is a two-storey house with a giant backyard and a swimming pool. Interestingly, the living room is located on the upper floor and features a giant white-grey sofa and an accent wall with stones arranged in a seemingly random pattern. The stone-clad walls on both the ground and first floors add a unique touch to the property, something rarely seen in modern homes.

The two floors are connected not only by an indoor staircase but also by an outdoor staircase that directly leads from the first-floor balcony to the pool area on the ground floor. Vishal has used plenty of patio-style furniture to give the farmhouse a relaxed atmosphere and a beach-inspired vibe.

Beside the pool is an open garden with lush green bushes, dense trees, and a couple of bougainvillea plants. The room overlooking the pool is where the songwriter hosts his friends. He has arranged cushions on the stairs so guests can sit comfortably on the floor and enjoy themselves. The space is also connected to a home studio.

The studio is yet to be fully set up, as it was filled with speakers, posters, and equipment still in their boxes. Vishal Dadlani shared that he purchased a signed copy of Michael Jackson's Thriller album at an auction.

The singer later unveiled a poster of Om Shanti Om signed by Farah Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. The choreographer-director remarked that she should also have posters of her films framed and displayed in her home.

Vishal's farmhouse features wooden furniture and staircases that add a rustic yet luxurious touch to the space.

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