Mamitha Baiju Hospitalised, Says Doctors Advised Complete Rest Ahead Of Australia Trip

Mamitha Baiju, known for her roles in Jana Nayagan and Premalu, has had to put her travel plans on hold after being hospitalised with high fever and body pain. The actor was due to fly to Australia this week for an Onam celebration, but doctors have advised her to take complete rest.

The health setback means Mamitha will miss the Lendaxis Clyde Onam 2026 event, where she was scheduled to be the chief guest. The programme was originally planned for September 5 in Australia.

The Clyde Malayali Association has now postponed the event. The organisers are working with Mamitha's team and the venue to find another date for the celebration.

Mamitha Baiju Shares Health Update

The association also shared a video in which Mamitha addressed the people who were looking forward to meeting her in Australia. She confirmed that she is currently undergoing treatment in hospital.

"Unfortunately, I will not be able to be there on the date that was confirmed. I am currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. If there had been any way possible, I would have come, but the doctors have advised me to take complete rest," Mamitha Baiju said.

The actor also said she was disappointed about missing the event. She explained that cancelling the trip was unavoidable because of her health.

The Clyde Malayali Association had earlier announced Mamitha as its celebrity guest and had been preparing for the Onam celebration. With her travel no longer possible, the organisation decided to push the event to a later date rather than go ahead as planned.

Actor Hopes To Meet Australian Fans Soon

Mamitha also apologised to the organisers and those who had been waiting for her appearance. She said she hopes to meet the Clyde Malayali Association members at a later date.

"I want to come and meet the Clyde family. I apologise to everyone. It is because of this situation that I have had to cancel. I hope this can happen on another occasion," Mamitha Baiju said.

The organisers have said that the new date will be announced once it is confirmed with Mamitha's team and the venue.

The actor's latest movie, Bethlehem Family Unit, is currently running in theatres.