Viral Video: When Salman Khan Revealed He Was Jobless for 4-6 Months After <i>Maine Pyar Kiya</i>

Salman Khan made his breakthrough as a lead actor in Maine Pyar Kiya opposite Bhagyashree. The film was released in 1989. Now, a video of the actor's appearance on Aap Ki Adalat has gone viral on Reddit, in which he spoke about the challenging period that followed the film's release.

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Speaking on Aap Ki Adalat, Salman revealed that he struggled to find work after Maine Pyar Kiya. He also spoke about an idea his father, Salim Khan, came up with during that difficult phase.

Salman said, "Uske baad 4 mahine 6 mahine tak koi kaam nahi mila tha mujhe. Aisa lag raha tha ki kaam milega bhi nahi kyunki Bhagyashree madam ne uss waqt decide kar liya tha ki main ab filmein nahi karungi, main shaadi karungi."

(After that, I did not get any work for four to six months. It felt as though I would not get any work at all because Bhagyashree madam had decided that she would not continue acting and would instead get married.)

Speaking further about how Bhagyashree's decision affected his career, Salman said, "Aur unhone jaake shaadi kar liya aur poora credit, jo credit hota hai film ka, woh leke bhaag gayi. Aisa laga industry walon ko ki main toh woh thi, yeh toh kuch nahi the."

(And she went ahead and got married, taking away all the credit for the film's success. People in the industry felt that she was the real star and that I was nobody.)

He then shed light on a suggestion made by his father, Salim Khan.

"Mere father ne GP Sippy saab ko phone karke bola ki dekho yaar mere bete ke paas koi kaam nahi hai, ek aisi announcement dedo. Because unhone bohot kaam kiya tha ek doosre ke saath, toh unhone ek announcement dedi," Salman recalled.

(My father called producer-director GP Sippy and said, 'Look, my son has no work. Just make an announcement about signing him.' Since they had worked together extensively, Sippy saab agreed and made the announcement.)

Salman added, "Toh ek trade guide ya magazine aata hai, uske andar announcement aagaya 'GP Sippy signs Salman Khan'." (So, in a trade guide or magazine, an announcement appeared that read, 'GP Sippy signs Salman Khan.')

On the professional front, Salman will next be seen in Maatrubhumi.



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