'Skip Therapy, Watch <i>Hanuman Ansh</i>': Kangana Ranaut On Over Rs 60 Crore Hit

There was hardly any noise around Hanuman Ansh when it reached theatres. The film opened on August 7 with just Rs 10 lakh. For a film without a big Bollywood star or a large promotional campaign, that was a very quiet start. As per Sacnilk, the film is currently running across 3,141 shows. The film's India gross collection now stands at Rs 64.89 crore, with Rs 55.03 crore as its net collection.

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram stories to praise Hanuman Ansh.

She wrote, "Hanuman Ansh is not a movie, it's a satsang, beautifully woven short stories of people who had first~CHECK~hand experience of Neem Karoli Baba. Skip your therapy and go watch it."

Why did Hanuman Ansh work?

There is no single reason. The film had a subject with an existing audience. It offered something different from the usual commercial releases. Its marketing was small but closely connected to its subject. And most importantly, the people who watched it seem to have recommended it to others.

The timing also helped. The film was competing for attention alongside bigger releases, including Toxic and Awarapan 2. Yet Hanuman Ansh did not disappear after its first week. It actually became stronger with time.

That is what makes this box-office story unusual.

Most films need to make an impact in their first weekend. Hanuman Ansh did almost the opposite. Its first two weeks suggested that it could quietly disappear from theatres. Instead, the audience slowly found it, the shows increased and the collections followed.

For now, Hanuman Ansh is a good reminder that a film does not always need a big opening to become a theatrical success. Sometimes, it just needs the right audience to start talking about it.

About Hanuman Ansh

There was hardly any noise around Hanuman Ansh when it reached theatres. The film opened on August 7 with just Rs 10 lakh. For a film without a big Bollywood star or a large promotional campaign, that was a very quiet start.

Cut to 24 days later, and the same film has crossed Rs 40 crore in India. According to Sacnilk, Hanuman Ansh has collected Rs 40.13 crore net and Rs 47.33 crore gross in India. The film has clocked 20,613 shows so far.

That turnaround is exactly why Hanuman Ansh is making news.

Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is a spiritual drama inspired by the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba, also known as Maharaj Ji. Shobhinaw Satyaa plays Neem Karoli Baba, while Vihaan Shedge plays Maharaj Ji in another stage of the story. The cast also includes Chandan Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil K Rastogi and Gulshan Pandey. The film has a runtime of 2 hours and 30 minutes and a U certificate.

The first two weeks were far from impressive.

Sacnilk's data shows that Hanuman Ansh collected Rs 1.08 crore in its first week. The second week added only Rs 40 lakh. So, after 14 days, the film had made just Rs 1.48 crore.

Then things changed.

The third week brought in Rs 10.4 crore. Day 17 alone gave the film Rs 2.2 crore. Day 19 brought in another Rs 2.35 crore. The fourth week was even stronger. The film made Rs 6.25 crore on Day 22, Rs 9.25 crore on Day 23 and Rs 12.75 crore on Day 24.

In other words, Hanuman Ansh made more money on Day 24 than it did in its entire first two weeks combined.

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