'Salman Khan Was High, He Abused Me': Subhash Ghai Recalls Fallout With Actor

Subhash Ghai, known for helming classics such as Taal, Pardes and Karma, has opened up about his fallout with Salman Khan.

While discussing his collaboration with the actor on the 2008 film Yuvvraaj, the director recalled an incident that occurred at a party before they worked together. In an interview with Times Now, the filmmaker revealed that an argument between the two escalated and took an ugly turn.

According to Subhash, the Bodyguard actor was under the influence of alcohol at the time and started arguing with him. The disagreement eventually turned into a scuffle. However, the matter was resolved after Salman's father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, intervened. Subhash agreed that the two eventually became good friends.

He said, “Before the film (Yuvvraaj), we had a fight. Hatha paai hui (we had a scuffle). Then his father scolded him.”

Getting into the details, Subhash said that they were at a party. “Salman was high. He was saying something wrong when I told him, ‘Don't say that.' He had some issues with me. He asked me, ‘Why did you do this or that?' I said it is my decision as a director. He started abusing me; I asked him not to do that. We had a spat there,” he said.

Salim Khan contacted Subhash Ghai the next morning and told him that he had reprimanded his son and asked Salman to visit the filmmaker's house to apologise.

Subhash mentioned, “And Salman came. He politely apologised, after which I fell in love with him because he respected his father so much. I let go of that issue. We often visited each other. After that, we did a film together.”

Their equation eventually found its way to the big screen with Yuvvraaj, which featured Anil Kapoor and Katrina Kaif alongside Salman Khan.

Known as the ‘Showman' of Hindi cinema, Subhash Ghai has delivered several blockbuster entertainers over the years, including Meri Jung, Hero, Ram Lakhan and Saudagar, among others.

Salman Khan, meanwhile, has built an illustrious filmography with movies such as Maine Pyaar Kiya, Judwaa, Hello Brother, Wanted, Ek Tha Tiger, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, and several others.