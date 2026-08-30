'<i>Majbooriyan Rahi Hogi</i>': Sonam Wangchuk On Salman Khan's 'It's Done Bro' Remark

Sonam Wangchuk has now reacted to Salman Khan's comments about his hunger strike during the NEET protests.

What's Happening

During his conversation with Prakhar Gupta, Wangchuk was asked about Salman's comments. He chose not to speculate about why the actor had changed his position.

"Majbooriyan rahi hongi sabki (everyone would have had their share of compulsions). I don't want to get into that."

He further said that he appreciated the fact that Salman had spoken about the issue at all.

"You have to look in all directions. The fact that he even said something at all, I respect that. Otherwise I can't comment on his compulsions," added the activist.

Despite Salman's appeal, Wangchuk continued his hunger strike. He eventually ended the protest after the Union Government agreed to meet his demands in writing.

Background

Salman had initially extended his support to the student-led protest over the NEET-UG paper leak.

On July 22, he shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) praising the students for raising concerns about the education system and urged them to continue their fight peacefully.

The actor also spoke about the importance of education, writing, "Education should be the next trend and fashion, and should get trendier n more fashionable yr by yr, itna k bahar se log come to India to study and India becomes an educational hub."

However, Salman changed his tone the following day and appealed to the protesters to return home. He said he was confident that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would take action against those responsible for the alleged paper leak.

The actor also directly addressed Wangchuk, asking him to end his hunger strike. Salman wrote, "Sonam, it's done, bro. Don't extend this. Keep the spirit for another day if there be a need, which I doubt, and eat something. If u want, will send u food from home."

The line quickly became a talking point online, with "Sonam, it's done, bro" being turned into memes and even printed on T-shirts. Wangchuk later reacted to the T-shirts and accepted one as a gift, saying he was receiving it out of a "healthy sentiment."