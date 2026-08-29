'I Prefer Goa': Rupali Ganguly Says Nothing Is Better Than India' After Maldives Holiday

Rupali Ganguly recently went on a family vacation to the Maldives with her husband, son and mother.

What's Happening

The Anupamaa actor documented parts of the trip in a YouTube vlog, sharing glimpses of their stay, family time and her experience of travelling to the island nation.

The holiday included a seaplane ride, which Rupali appeared excited about.

However, after reaching the hotel, the actor admitted that she had started feeling homesick.

She spoke about how much she missed India and said, “Hindustan se better kuch bhi nahi hai,” while talking about her experience.

Rupali also spent time with her mother during the vacation.

In one of the moments shared in the vlog, she was seen in a private pool with her mother and helping her learn how to swim.

Despite enjoying the family getaway, Rupali said there were certain things about home that she particularly missed.

Known for her affection towards animals, especially dogs, Rupali revealed that she was missing her pets while in the Maldives.

She also pointed out that she had not come across stray animals during her stay.

“I have not seen a single stray animal in Maldives. That's something that I miss. Maldives is nice but okay. I prefer my Goa. You can go anywhere in the world, but there is nothing better than India. Hindustan se better… Bharat se better… kuch bhi nahi. Humara Bharat mahaan,” she said.

Her preference for Indian food and familiar comforts also came through on the journey back home. Soon after boarding the flight, Rupali and her family began eating homemade theplas.

She shared the moment in her vlog and said, “You can take Indians out of India but never India out of Indians. As soon as we sat down, we all started eating thepla.”

Rupali then spoke about her mother's habit of carrying food whenever she travels. “Whenever Nani travels, she travels with a lot of food,” she said. She also mentioned being pleasantly surprised to find Indian breakfast items such as idli, chutney and poha at the hotel.

Background

Rupali rose to popularity with her role as Monisha Sarabhai in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. She later became a household name with Anupamaa, which emerged as one of television's most popular shows during the pandemic.