Arpita Ties Rakhi To Salman Khan In Front Of Jesus Mural, Internet Reacts

Salman Khan's Raksha Bandhan celebrations with his sister Arpita Khan Sharma have caught the attention of social media users.

What's Happening

A video from the family gathering shows Arpita performing the traditional rituals and tying a rakhi on Salman's wrist.

What also stood out to viewers was a large mural depicting Jesus Christ and Leonardo Da Vinci's The Last Supper on the wall behind them.

The celebration took place at Salman's sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri's residence. Arpita later shared a glimpse of the gathering on Instagram.

In the video, she can be seen dressed in a white patterned kurta with a matching dupatta, while Salman opted for a casual T-shirt, jeans and a black cowboy-style hat.

As Arpita performed the aarti and tied the rakhi, the artwork in the background became a talking point online.

Internet Reacts

Several users on X reacted to the combination of the Raksha Bandhan ceremony and the Christian artwork.

An X user wrote, "This is the most secular video on the internet today. A Muslim girl (Arpita Khan) married to a Hindu man (Aayush Sharma) ties a rakhi to her Muslim brother (Salman Khan) while a picture of Jesus is in the background (sic)."

Another user wrote, "Muslim brother, Hindu sister with Jesus blessing them from behind." Meanwhile Salman Khan and Arpita: "Wait... were we supposed to assemble the entire secular cinematic universe for Rakshabandhan?" India really said: why stop at one festival when you can unlock the full crossover episode (sic)."

A third user commented, "Arpita tying a Rakhi to Salman with an illustration of Leonardo Da Vinci's The Last Supper is such a shade of secularism India has; no matter how much it upsets a lot of people on either side of the religious and political aisle! (sic)"

Background

Salman was also spotted outside the residence after the celebrations. The actor had several colourful rakhis tied around his wrist and a tilak on his forehead. When photographers asked him to show the rakhis, he briefly lifted his wrist before getting into his car.

What's Next For Salman Khan

On the work front, Salman Khan is gearing up for Maatrubhumi, which was earlier titled Battle of Galwan.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film stars Chitrangada Singh alongside Salman. The makers have not announced its release date yet.

Salman is also set to return as the host of Bigg Boss. The upcoming season of the reality show is scheduled to premiere on September 6.

The actor was last seen in the Saudi production 7 Dogs, which also features Monica Bellucci and other international actors.