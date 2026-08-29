Emraan Hashmi Tests Positive For Swine Flu Amid <i>Awarapan 2's</i> Box Office Success

Emraan Hashmi has tested positive for swine flu, a source told NDTV. This comes amid the massive success of Awarapan 2 and his recent work travels, including to Ranchi.

Sources confirmed that the actor had been unwell for a few days and underwent a medical test after returning to Mumbai. The results confirmed that he had contracted H1N1. Doctors have advised him to rest and take the necessary precautions. Hashmi was unavailable for comment.

Emraan Hashmi also put up an Instagram story, apologising to his fans for not making it to the Bangalore show.

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Emraan Hashmi's Last Few Films

Awarapan 2 was the clear winner in the Independence Day race, minting ₹40.50 crore. Tamil Vishwanath & Sons minted ₹26 crore, Batwara 1947 minted ₹16.20 crore, Spider-Man: Brand New Day minted ₹12 crore and the DC movie minted ₹6.30 crore.

On its opening day, it surpassed the lifetime business of Awarapan, which collected ₹7.75 crore net. By the first Saturday, it had also surpassed the final collections of several of Emraan's successful films, including Haq (₹20 crore), Raaz 2 (₹25.50 crore), Ek Thi Daayan (₹26 crore) and Jannat (₹30 crore).

About Awarapan 2

Directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Bhatt under the banner of Vishesh Films, Awarapan 2 is a sequel to the 2007 film Awarapan. The film stars Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi alongside Emraan Hashmi.

Emraan Hashmi fans made the film a surprise hit as the old Emraan Hashmi charm is back in the game.

The film clashed with Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi's Batwara 1947 at the box office and went way ahead of the latter one in terms of box office numbers.

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