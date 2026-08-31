'<i>Aapke Parivar Ka Apmaan Hua</i>': Sunil Pal Criticises Archana Puran Singh For Appearing On <i>India's Got Latent 2</i>

Sunil Pal has criticised Archana Puran Singh for appearing on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent Season 2. Archana was part of the panel for a recent episode alongside Orry, Sharon Verma and Nishant Suri.

Her family members, including sons Aaryamann Sethi and Ayushmaan Sethi, and husband Parmeet Sethi, were also present in the audience.

Days after the episode, Sunil shared a video on Instagram expressing his disappointment with Archana's decision to appear on the show.

Sunil said, "Hum toh aapko guru maante hain, par Latent mein jaake aapne jo apne parivaar ko bhi shaamil kiya tha, unka jo apmaan hua hai, woh aapke fan like me, humse saha nahi gaya. Jitne bhi aapke fans hain, unko bura laga."

Sunil questioned why Archana chose to be part of the show. He clarified that he was not blaming her for insulting her family, but felt that they were subjected to humiliation during the episode.

"Aapne beizzati nahi ki, par aapke parivaar ki beizzati waha pe ho gayi," he said.

Sunil Pal Objects To Comments About Archana's Family

The comedian also urged Archana to be more selective about the platforms she appears on, pointing out that she has already achieved fame and financial success through her long career.

"Archana ji, paise ke liye kisi tarah ke pralobhan ke liye aapko aisi tarike ke jagah pe jana rukh jana chaiye..." added Sunil.

He also specifically objected to remarks made about Archana's sons and husband during the episode. "Latent pe aapke bachchon ko nalla kaha gaya, pati ko berozgar kaha gaya, toh bura laga. Sorry, but sach mein bura laga," he said.

Rakhi Sawant reacted to Sunil's Instagram post with laughing emojis. She is also set to feature in the upcoming episode of India's Got Latent Season 2.

India's Got Latent 2 Faces Another Controversy

The show has once again found itself at the centre of controversy following the episode featuring Sharon Verma as a panellist. She appeared alongside Samay Raina, Orry, Archana Puran Singh and Nishant Suri.

During the episode, Samay made jokes about Sharon's Bihari background and stereotypes around people leaving their home states for work.

Sharon responded with jokes about Samay's Kashmiri identity and his association with "getting stoned". She also said that she had "at least left her state by choice".

The exchange has since become a talking point online.

ALSO READ: 'We Should Have Humour': Manoj Bajpayee Defends Samay Raina-Sharon Verma's Banter On India's Got Latent 2