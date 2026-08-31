'<i>Mere Ghar Pe Hee Aayega</i>': Kareena Kapoor On <i>Daayra</i> Vs Kunal Kemmu's <i>Vibe</i> At Box Office

Kareena Kapoor's upcoming film Daayra, co-starring Prithviraj and directed by Meghna Gulzar, is set to hit theatres on September 18. The trailer of the much-awaited film is now out, but its release date has also set up an interesting box-office clash within Kareena's own family.

Daayra will release on the same day as Vibe, Kunal Kemmu's second directorial venture. Kunal, who is Kareena's brother-in-law, has also produced and stars in the film. Asked about the box-office clash with Kunal's film, Kareena had nothing but praise for the actor-filmmaker and said she believes there is enough room in cinemas for both films to succeed.

"I think Kunal is an outstanding actor, one of the best we have in our industry. No one does comic timing like Kunal," Kareena said.

Speaking about the clash between the two releases, she added, "I just feel that there's place in cinemas for two great films, two wonderful films, and I know that his film is going to do well."

Kareena also expressed excitement about Vibe, saying audiences will get to see a different side of Kunal. "It's going to be fun, it's going to be a comedy, and people are going to see a different side to Kunal," she said.

While the two films may be competing at the box office, Kareena clearly sees the lighter side of the situation. "Yeah, may the best win. My husband's film is also coming, so I'm very happy. Mere ghar pe hee aayega, toh I am very happy dono picture chalengi toh, you know, my brother-in-law and me - why not?" she said.

Kareena also made it clear that she does not see the clash as a reason for concern. "I'm very, very sure that both films are going to do very well," she added.

The September box-office calendar is set to get increasingly crowded. Before Daayra and Vibe arrive in theatres on September 18, Haiwaan, starring Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar, will release on September 11.

Meanwhile, Vibe marks Kunal Kemmu's second outing as a director. The film, which also stars Preity Zinta, is a comedy about two ordinary friends whose lives take an unexpected turn when they accidentally get caught up in a dangerous terrorist plot.

Daayra, on the other hand, is a crime thriller co-written and directed by Meghna Gulzar and stars Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj. With three major films arriving across two consecutive Fridays, September is shaping up to be an interesting month at the box office.