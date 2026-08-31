<i>Daayra</i> Trailer: It's Kareena Kapoor Vs Prithiviraj Sukumaran In Gritty Cop Drama

The trailer of Daayra is out. The upcoming crime thriller brings Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj Sukumaran together on screen for the first time, with both actors playing police officers caught on opposite sides of a case.

What's Happening

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film has been generating significant buzz through a series of promotional reveals over the past week.

Kareena plays DCP Ajooni Kohli, while Prithviraj plays DCP Raman Kumar. Their intense first looks had already hinted at the serious nature of the project, and the trailer now offers a closer look at the film's world.

The trailer was released on YouTube with the description: "Inspired by true events, Daayra is a gripping crime thriller that follows DCP Raman Kumar and DCP Ajooni Kohli as a case places them on opposing sides of the same system."

As seen in the trailer, Daayra revolves around an investigation that puts Raman and Ajooni in a complicated situation within the same system.

The glimpse into the story raises questions about justice and the way it is delivered, while keeping the details of the case under wraps.

Background

Daayra marks Meghna Gulzar's return to Junglee Pictures after her acclaimed films Talvar and Raazi. While Talvar starred late actor Irrfan Khan and Tabu, Raazi featured Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles.

The upcoming film is an investigative drama written by Meghna Gulzar, Sima Agarwal and Yash Keswani. Saurabh Goswami has served as the cinematographer, while Charu Shree Roy is the editor.

Speaking about his experience of working with Meghna, Prithviraj previously said in an official statement, "I had so much fun working with Meghna - I don't think I've argued so much with any filmmaker. She is an incredible filmmaker. She is just a lovely person and a great filmmaker. And I'm so thankful she thought I should do that film."

The actor also praised the filmmaker's work on Daayra. He said the movie raises several difficult questions without providing straightforward answers to viewers.

"It's a film that needs to have a very objective take on justice and the deliverance of justice in our system," he added.

Daayra is backed by Junglee Pictures and Pen Studios. The film also marks Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj Sukumaran's first collaboration with Meghna Gulzar.