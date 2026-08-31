Watch: Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas' Memorable Date Night At Backstreet Boys Concert

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas turned their Las Vegas night into a fun music date. They attended a Backstreet Boys concert at the Sphere on August 29. Videos from the event show the couple dancing, singing and enjoying the hit numbers from the ‘90s.

Priyanka and Nick were seen together on a balcony dancing while the crowd sang along the band's hit tracks.

One of the most fun moments came when the Backstreet Boys performed their iconic song I Want It That Way, and the couple couldn't stop themselves from dancing and singing.

For the concert, Priyanka Chopra looked stylish in a white dress, while Nick Jonas chose his signature relaxed look with a white T shirt, a matching shirt and black jeans. Their natural chemistry and fun mood were clearly visible in the videos from the concert.

The concert became a fun family outing as Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas, along with Tatiana Gabrielle, were also present at the Backstreet Boys show. They were spotted attending the event with their friends.

Earlier, in August, the Jonas Brothers kicked off their Burning Up Tour All Over Again with their first show at Madison Square Garden in New York City. During the concert, the siblings performed their new song Listen When Sad for the first time. The track was officially released for fans earlier this week.

Priyanka Chopra has a busy schedule ahead. She will next star in SS Rajamouli's Varanasi, where she will share the screen space with Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

The film is scheduled to release in April 2027. The actress will also return as Nadia Sinh in the second season of the Prime Video series Citadel and she's also set to appear in Reset.