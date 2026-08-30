Sunny Deol And Rajkumar Santoshi To Reunite For <i>Ghatak Ghus Ke Maarega</i>

Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol are teaming up again, and this time, they are bringing back a much-loved character from the actor's 1996 action film Ghatak. The filmmaker has confirmed that their next project will be titled Ghatak Ghus Ke Maarega.

Santoshi, however, has made it clear that the upcoming film will not be a sequel to Ghatak. Instead, Sunny will return as the same character from the cult action drama, with the new story taking the character forward in a different setting.

"Sunny and I are working on a few stories, and soon we will make a formal announcement about it. The film has full-fledged action. It is called Ghatak Ghus Ke Maarega. It is not a sequel. But it is the same character, like the character is from Banaras," Rajkumar Santoshi told PTI in an interview.

The new project marks another collaboration between the filmmaker and actor after their recent film Batwara 1947. The two had reunited on the Partition drama after nearly three decades. Their earlier collaborations include Ghayal, Damini and Ghatak.

Rajkumar Santoshi is now promising a film that has plenty of action but also keeps the emotional side of the character intact. "The fans of Sunny will be happy as this new film has action, powerful dialogues and emotion. Besides this film, there are two to three more stories in the pipeline with Sunny. For instance, one movie features Sunny as a sardar in America, which is also an action-drama," the director said.

Rajkumar Santoshi Says No To Jaat 2

While Rajkumar Santoshi is working on his own project with Sunny Deol, he will not be directing Jaat 2. The sequel to Gopichand Malineni's 2025 action film Jaat is not part of his plans.

"I said no for it because I don't believe in making sequels," the director said.

Apart from his work with Sunny, the filmmaker is also developing a comedy-adventure set in the world of his 1994 classic Andaz Apna Apna. Called Ada Apni Apni, the film will have a different story and will not be a sequel.

"It is called Ada Apni Apni, it is a different story, but the genre, comedy, and adventure are the same. We didn't want to do a sequel as the story concludes with Andaz Apna Apna," the director said.

On whether Aamir Khan and Salman Khan will return for the new film, Santoshi said, "We will make an announcement soon in this regard," he said while talking about the film's casting.