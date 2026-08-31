Kareena Kapoor Reveals Why Films Like <i>Daayra</i> 'Terrify' As A Mother Of Two Boys

Kareena Kapoor has opened up about the kind of conversations she wants to have with her sons, Taimur and Jeh, after watching films that deal with difficult and disturbing subjects.

Speaking at the trailer launch of Daayra, the actor said such stories make her "terrified" as a mother and make her want to raise her sons to be kinder and more emotionally aware.

"I am a mother of two sons, and I am terrified because, as a mother, you want to do your best and you want to protect them. You also want to show them that they are responsible. So, all I wish for is that they should be kinder. Men should be kinder. Boys should be kinder," Kareena said.

She also spoke about how boys should be encouraged to express their emotions rather than being taught to hide them.

"There is this thought that a girl is always very sensitive, but that is not true. Some men and boys have no fear of crying in front of a girl or their mother. I always tell my sons that if they want to cry, they should. They should experience that," she said.

Kareena also recalled a scene from Daayra that left her disturbed but was also one of her favourites.

"In this film, some scenes would automatically choke you. I did a scene in this movie, which is also my favourite. It just talks about how 'galti hamesha ek ladki ki hoti hai'. If you see that scene and how Meghna Gulzar has written it, I was disturbed by that scene, but it was also my favourite scene. I did enjoy it as it was challenging," she said.

Daayra Trailer

Daayra revolves around an investigation that puts Raman (Prithviraj Sukumaran) and Ajooni (Kareena Kapoor) in a complicated situation within the same system.

The glimpse into the story raises questions about justice and the way it is delivered, while keeping the details of the case under wraps.

About The Film

Daayra marks Meghna Gulzar's return to Junglee Pictures after her acclaimed films Talvar and Raazi. While Talvar starred late actor Irrfan Khan and Tabu, Raazi featured Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles.

The upcoming film is an investigative drama written by Meghna Gulzar, Sima Agarwal, and Yash Keswani. Saurabh Goswami has served as the cinematographer, while Charu Shree Roy is the editor.

Daayra is backed by Junglee Pictures and Pen Studios. The film also marks Kareena Kapoor and Prithviraj Sukumaran's first collaboration with Meghna Gulzar.

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