'It Has Become Obscene Now': Rubina Dilaik On How Item Songs Have Changed

Rubina Dilaik has raised questions over the way item songs are being presented today. The actor said the format has changed a lot from what audiences saw in the past.

Rubina, who recently appeared in a YouTube conversation with Hina Khan, Abhinav Shukla and Rocky Jaiswal, also brought up veteran performer Helen while discussing the changing nature of such songs.

The conversation touched on music, pop culture and how the content being created today compares with what was popular years ago. Rubina's comments came while the group was discussing the rise and changing style of item songs.

Rubina recalled how performers such as Helen had a distinct presence in these songs. According to her, item songs once had a different style and identity. She felt that the way they are made and presented has changed over time.

Speaking about the current trend, Rubina said, “It has become obscene now.”

She also mentioned a recent item song that sparked controversy and was later taken down. The reference came during a wider discussion on how far such songs have changed and why some of them now face criticism over their content and presentation.

The conversation then shifted from item songs to rap music. Abhinav Shukla shared his thoughts on the kind of messages that are often used in rap songs today. He felt that only a small part of the genre carries messages that can have a positive impact on listeners.

“I think ten percent of rap songs actually can inspire you to become a good human. The rest all tell you, ‘Pick up the g*n, I'm very cool, I don't care about the world, I don't follow the system.'”

Rocky Jaiswal then compared today's rap culture with the early days of the genre in America. He pointed out that old-school rap often focused on personal struggles and the journey of people who came from difficult backgrounds.

“In America also, old-school rap used to actually be about how the man fought the challenges and came from a very small place,” he said.