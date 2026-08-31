Censor Board Cuts 35 Seconds Of Intimate Scenes In <i>Mirzapur The Movie</i>, Leaves Violence Untouched

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has asked for multiple cuts from Mirzapur: The Movie before handing over the censor certificate to the makers. The film, which received an 'A' certificate, has been asked to cut 35 seconds of intimate scenes, cuss words in four places, and abuse in six places.

According to a Bollywood Hungama report, in the first half of the film, a word was replaced with “Kamar”. Meanwhile, in the second part, the word "lanth", which means "idiot", was asked to be modified. The abuses were also replaced with appropriate words. The dialogue, “galey se lag gar", was also modified.

As per the report, the makers were asked to reduce intimate scenes by 50 per cent through suitable modifications in visuals and sound. It was done in two scenes, one in the first half and the other in the post-interval part. As a result, 35 seconds of intimate scenes were deleted from the film.

The report further stated that while the CBFC asked to delete intimate scenes and mute cuss words, not a single violent and gory scene was censored. Once the changes were made, the censor certificate was given to the film. As mentioned on the certificate, the film is 3 hours 17 minutes and 19 seconds long.

The censor certificate also mentions that the film was passed by the Revising Committee of the CBFC. Usually, the Examining Committee is the first to view the film, and when it asks for several modifications, the makers can approach the Revising Committee. The RC then reviews the film and makes the final call on the certification and suggested modifications.

Directed by Gurmeet Singh, the action crime thriller Mirzapur: The Movie follows an intense battle for power and control over the underworld throne of Mirzapur, where old enemies resurface, and new threats emerge.

The film has an ensemble cast including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Gaur, Sushant Singh, Mohit Malik, Sheeba Chaddha, Rajesh Tailang, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Anjum Sharma, Sonal Chauhan, Pramod Pathak, and Anangsha Biswas. The film is set to hit the theatres on September 4.