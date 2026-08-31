Comedian Raunaq Rajani Picks Sarah Jane Dias As His 'Least Favourite' Guest, Calls Sunny Kaushal His Favourite

Comedian Raunaq Rajani has opened up about his experiences with celebrity guests who have appeared on his YouTube comedy show RelationShit Advice. Raunaq invites a rotating panel of three comedian friends each episode to read anonymous love and dating dilemmas submitted by the audience. Instead of offering actual guidance, the panel delivers intentionally terrible and hilarious unsolicited advice packed with banter and roasts.

During an appearance on the Moment of Silence podcast hosted by Sakshi Shivdasani and Naina Bhan, Raunaq was asked to name his “least favourite” celebrity guest. He picked actress Sarah Jane Dias though her name was bleeped out in the episode. However, his subsequent remarks made it fairly clear that Sarah was the celebrity he was referring to.

Raunaq said, "She was so fu*king rude...” Sakshi seemed confused with his answer and asked, "Who is that?," The comedian added, "Ya, who is that? She is just so rude, extremely rude."

Recounting the actress' appearance on his show, Raunaq said she had joined four or five other actors to promote the web series Kankhajura. He alleged that the actress was consistently rude during the interaction and recalled a moment when those around her appeared confused by her behaviour. “Everyone was like, ‘But ma'am, who are you?'” he recalled.

Raunaq was also asked to reveal his favourite celebrity guest on the show, to which he named actor Sunny Kaushal. Describing him as “nonchalantly good,” the comedian wondered why Sunny is not seen more often by audiences. He also praised the actor's personality and the effortless charm he brought to his appearance on the show.

Sarah-Jane Dias made her Hindi film debut in 20111 with the film Game, followed by major roles in Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum and the internationally acclaimed Angry Indian Goddesses. She also starred in Gurinder Chadha's historical drama Viceroy's House in 2017.

She was last seen in the crime-thriller film The Buckingham Murders, where she played the role of Indrani Rai alongside Kareena Kapoor.