Married At 16, Mother Of Four, She Challenged The British Before Becoming Bollywood's Favourite On-Screen Mother

Some stories from the early days of cinema sound almost too extraordinary to be true. Married at just 16 and a mother of four, a woman broke away from an unhappy marriage and went on to challenge British rule before carving a place for herself in the history of Indian cinema.

Her remarkable journey from a young wife and mother to becoming the most recognisable maternal figure on-screen remains one of the most fascinating chapters of the Hindi film industry. We are talking about Leela Chitnis, whose journey began far from the film sets that would eventually shape her identity and career.

Leela Chitnis' Early Life

Born in 1909, Leela Chitnis was remarkably well-educated for her time. She had a Bachelor's degree in Arts at a time higher education for women was still uncommon. She grew up with a strong exposure to literature through her father, an English Literature professor.

Despite her academic background, Leela was married off at just 16. Her husband, Gajanan Yeshwant Chitnis, was a doctor associated with the Brahmo Samaj community. The couple went on to have four sons in quick succession. During this time, the actor also joined her husband in raising their voices against the British. However, she did not have a very good relationship with him.

The marriage eventually fell apart due to her husband's alcoholism. Leela returned to her parental home and started working as a teacher. Her path soon took a turn towards the stage when she gradually found her way into acting.

Bollywood Debut

Leela Chitnis' entry into Hindi cinema was far from glamorous, beginning with small and uncredited roles before she caught attention with films such as Gentleman Daku (1937). Her breakthrough came with Kangan (1939), produced by Bombay Talkies. She played a priest's daughter who defies her father for love.

The role resonated with audiences and propelled her into the spotlight, eventually making her the leading face of Bombay Talkies after Devika Rani. She then formed a successful on-screen partnership with Ashok Kumar. The duo starred together in films such as Bandhan, Azad (1940) and Jhoola (1941).

In 1941, Leela Chitnis broke new ground beyond the screen when she became the first Indian actor to feature in a Lux endorsement, at a time when the brand's campaigns were largely fronted by Hollywood stars.

As the 1940s progressed, younger actresses began emerging and Chitnis slowly moved away from the spotlight she had enjoyed as a leading lady. Instead of allowing her career to fade, she made a remarkable transition into a completely different kind of role.

From Being A Lead Actor To Doing Motherly Roles

By 1948, Chitnis began establishing herself as the quintessential mother on screen. She played Dilip Kumar's ailing mother in Shaheed. The role marked the beginning of a new chapter in her career and she soon became a familiar presence in some of Hindi cinema's most celebrated films.

She played Prithviraj Kapoor's mother in Awaara (1951), Bharat Bhushan's mother in Maa (1952) and Dev Anand's mother in Baadbaan (1954). Her maternal roles continued to feature prominently in films such as Kala Bazar (1960), Hum Dono (1961) and Guide (1965).

Leela Chitnis made her final screen appearance in Dil Tujhko Diya in 1985. She retired from acting soon after at the age of 75 and eventually moved to the United States to live with her children. Chitnis died in Connecticut in 2003 at the age of 93.

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