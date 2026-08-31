'Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives Gang' Heads To Australia For A Glamorous Getaway

Bollywood's favourite girl gang has taken their friendship and holiday plans to Melbourne. Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor and Seema Sajdeh are enjoying a fun break in Australia.

The stars of The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives have been sharing glimpses from their trip down under – posing at Melbourne's colourful streets to enjoying coastal views. The four friends have been dressing up for their outings while also trying some of the city's popular food spots.

They also stopped at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground. The fun did not stop there, as Maheep Kapoor was seen feeding and petting kangaroos. She also posed for pictures with koalas during the outing. Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari, Maheep and Seema Sajdeh took their sightseeing plans a step further with a helicopter ride over Melbourne.

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Sharing the post on Instagram, Maheep wrote, “Melbourne, I just can't get you outta my head.”

Maheep Kapoor entered the spotlight at the age of 48 with The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. The reality series went on to become popular, but the attention also brought a lot of criticism.

In a conversation on Soha Ali Khan's podcast, Maheep said, “Bollywood Wives happened to me when I was 48. It is a very insecure time for a woman. We are ageing, pre menopause. And when Karan told me, I was like, ‘Couldn't you have come a bit earlier?' Then, on top of this, suddenly you are scrutinised, you get those trolls and have people pointing out your flaws.”

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“I was bombarded with that and all I wanted to say was, 'Screw you.' What surprised me was that there were a lot of women among the trolls as well. Now I realise it stems from a lot of insecurity. It's a privilege to get older. Women should be proud of it, own it and flaunt it. After Bollywood Wives, I became a little more ruthless. I was out there in middle age, not in my 20s, when I was very hot. To put yourself out there in your late 40s isn't easy. And yes, we have this problem that women can't age.”

The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, which first premiered in 2020, gave viewers a look at the personal lives of Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Bhavana Pandey and Neelam Kothari. The series later returned in a new format as Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, with more faces.