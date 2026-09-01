Faridabad Girl, Punished In School Over Biryani Fight, Dies By Suicide

A 16-year-old student in Faridabad was asked by her teacher to stand in the sun for four hours as punishment. Upset, she jumped from the third floor of the school and died.

The incident took place on Tuesday at the Navodaya Vidya Niketan Senior Secondary School in Faridabad. The seriously injured student was taken to a private hospital, from where she was referred to BK Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

The victim was a resident of Faridabad's Dabua.

The girl's father claimed there was a fight among her classmates over biryani. She wasn't involved in the quarrel, but the teacher still punished her.

She was forced to stand for several hours in the sun, which humiliated and traumatised her and drove her to die by suicide, he added.

The school's principal, RK Sharma, has denied the allegation. She said the student wasn't punished. According to him, she left the classroom saying she needed to go to the bathroom. She, however, reached the third floor of the school and jumped.

Police have registered a case and are gathering information from the school management, teachers, and the student's family.