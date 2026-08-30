Speeding Fortuner Kills 3 Siblings In Faridabad. They Had Met For Rakhi

Raksha Bandhan turned into a nightmare for a family in Faridabad, where a joyous reunion between four siblings ended in tragedy within hours. Three siblings were killed after a speeding Toyota Fortuner allegedly ran them over near a bus stand in Faridabad on Saturday morning, while the fourth sibling remains hospitalised with serious injuries.

The four siblings had come together to celebrate Raksha Bandhan at the home of Akhilesh. They spent the night together, celebrating the festival and tying the sacred thread of Rakhi on their brothers wrists.

But none of them could have imagined that the following morning would be their last time together.

On Saturday morning, the three siblings were preparing to return home. Akhilesh accompanied them to the nearby bus stand to see them off. The four siblings had reportedly been waiting there for around 10 to 15 minutes when a speeding Fortuner suddenly came towards them and crashed into them.

The impact was so severe that Akhilesh and Avadhesh died at the spot.

Their sisters, Saroj and Rajkumari, were rushed to the hospital in a critical condition. Despite efforts to save her, Saroj succumbed to her injuries at around 9.30 pm on Saturday.

With Saroj's death, the accident has now claimed the lives of three members of the same family.

Rajkumari continues to remain admitted at SSB Hospital in Faridabad.

According to information available so far, Avadhesh, Saroj and Rajkumari were residents of Kulena in Palwal, while all four siblings originally belonged to Kharakpur in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh.

A local resident who rushed to the spot after hearing a loud crash described a horrific scene. He said that when he came out, he saw all four siblings lying injured on the road. The two brothers had already died, while one of the sisters was critically injured.

The Fortuner driver allegedly fled the spot immediately after the crash, turning the incident into a hit and run case.

Police have registered a case under BNS sections 281, 125A and 106(1), relating to rash driving, causing injury and death through negligence. The police are now searching for the driver and investigating the circumstances leading to the crash.

The vehicle involved in the accident was registered in the name of Unimec Overseas Private Limited.

The tragedy has also raised questions over road safety at the accident spot. Locals say vehicles frequently speed through the area, creating a serious danger for people waiting near the bus stand.

Adding to the concerns, the CCTV cameras installed in the area are reportedly not functioning. This could make it more difficult for investigators to establish exactly how the accident happened and identify the fleeing driver.

A nearby dhaba owner, who reached the spot after hearing the sound of the collision, said speeding has been a persistent problem in the area. He claimed that he himself had narrowly escaped being hit by a speeding vehicle at the same location in the past.

For this family, Raksha Bandhan was supposed to be a celebration of the bond between brothers and sisters. Instead, a festival meant to bring siblings together has left a family grieving the loss of three loved ones.

What began with Rakhi being tied on brothers wrists ended with three members of the family being taken away forever, leaving one sister fighting for her life in a hospital.