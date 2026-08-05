"She May Have Been Alive If...": Faridabad Teacher's Husband

Twenty-one-year-old Amit, accused of stabbing to death a teacher at a private school in Faridabad, had planned the murder nearly two months in advance and bought the knife specially for the crime, police said on Wednesday.

During interrogation, the accused told police he had been waiting for an opportunity to kill 28-year-old Sandhya Sharma.

Sharma was stabbed in the neck and chest more than 27 times in quick succession, resulting in her death at the spot on Monday. A video of the purported incident went viral on social media.

Police said Amit had feelings for Sharma, but she did not reciprocate. She had earlier lodged a molestation complaint against him, following which he apologised. Investigators said he was resentful after she changed both her school and residence. According to police, Amit reached the school in Sikrona village around 9.30 am and called out of her classroom by invoking her husband's name. As she stepped outside, he allegedly grabbed her by the hair and repeatedly stabbed her, killing her on the spot.

Police arrested Amit, a resident of Kot village, within two hours of the attack. A city court remanded him to three days' police custody on Tuesday.

During questioning, the accused said he had initially considered attacking Sharma while she was travelling to or from school but abandoned the plan fearing he would be caught. He then decided to enter the school and carry out the attack there, police said.

"The accused was so enraged that he continued attacking even after the knife bent," a senior police officer said, adding that the murder weapon has been seized. Efforts are underway to recover the accused's motorcycle and clothes.

The attack was captured on the school's CCTV cameras. Police said the accused also threatened a school staffer who tried to intervene.

Sharma's husband, Vicky Gurjar, said his wife used to teach at a school in Sirohi village, where she met Amit. He said stricter police action after the earlier molestation complaint could have prevented the murder.

"If the police had acted strictly then, Sandhya might have been alive today," he said.

Gurjar, who hails from Firozpur village, and Sharma, a resident of the Dabua area, had a love marriage. They have two children -- a seven-year-old son and a five-year-old daughter.

Amit is the youngest among three brothers. Both his brothers are employed at different hospitals. During questioning, police found out that Amit is unemployed and earns a living by rearing buffaloes and selling milk.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)