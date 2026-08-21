Faridabad Couple Pours Boiling Water On Woman, Locks Her In Room For Days

A married couple allegedly poured boiling water on a woman and kept her locked in a room for several days in a village in Faridabad, police said on Thursday.

The victim was a neighbour of the couple and had been living in their house in Qureshipur village after estrangement from her husband two months back. The accused woman was arrested in connection with the case while her husband is absconding, they said.

The victim sustained 50 per cent burns and her chest and hands were left severely blistered in the incident on Sunday.

After getting in formation about the incident, she was rescued by police and was initially treated at BK Hospital, but due to her critical condition, she was referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, they added.

Police denied that the victim mentioned anything about a attempts to to marry her off to an elderly man on a payment of Rs 3 lakh in her complaint and said they are yet to record the statement of the victim who is in treatment.

According to the victim's complaint, the incident occurred around 4 am on August 16. She alleged that after being severely scalded by boiling water, she was not allowed to go out for medical treatment. She was locked by the couple inside the room, and her mobile phone was confiscated.

According to the police, the victim is identified as Preeti (23), a native of Tikka Tola, Shahapur in Bihar. According to her uncle-in-law Pankaj, she had married Rohit, a resident of Qureshipur, Faridabad about two years ago.

They frequently quarrelled over various issues and she separated from her husband about two months ago. Subsequently, she came into contact with her neighbours Dharmendra and Lalita and she had been staying at their home for about two months.

"Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against Dharmendra and Lalita at Dhauj police station. The accused Lalita has been arrested and we are questioning her. The victim is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi. A police team will visit the hospital to record her statement soon," a senior police officer said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)