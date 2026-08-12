What if you could make a cardio workout more challenging without spending hours running at the same pace? A simple interval method that alternates between short bursts of faster movement and longer periods of slower recovery is gaining attention among people looking to improve endurance, cardiovascular fitness and workout efficiency. The method involves 60 seconds of fast-paced exercise followed by 120 seconds of slower movement, repeated for several rounds. It resembles interval training techniques used in military and tactical fitness, where the emphasis is often on developing the ability to repeatedly increase effort and recover without completely stopping. While this approach can be effective, it is not a magic military formula for fitness. The benefits come from the basic principle behind it: alternating periods of higher and lower intensity can challenge the cardiovascular system in a different way from steady-state exercise.

What Is The 60:120 Cardio Method?

The concept is straightforward. You perform an exercise at a relatively high intensity for 60 seconds and then reduce the pace for the next 120 seconds. For example, someone might:

Walk for 120 seconds

Jog or run quickly for 60 seconds

Return to a slower walk for 120 seconds

Repeat the cycle several times

The same structure can be adapted to cycling, rowing, swimming, elliptical training or other forms of cardio. The important point is that the "fast" interval should feel noticeably harder than the recovery period. However, it does not necessarily mean sprinting at maximum speed. For beginners, the fast interval could simply mean moving from a comfortable walk to a brisk walk. A fitter person might jog or run during the 60-second period.

Why Does Interval Training Work?

During a higher-intensity interval, the heart and muscles have to work harder to meet the body's increased demand for oxygen and energy. When the intensity drops during the two-minute recovery period, the body gets an opportunity to recover before the next effort. Repeating this cycle can help train the body to handle changes in exercise intensity. Unlike a continuous run at the same pace, interval training repeatedly challenges the cardiovascular system with periods of increased effort. This can make a relatively short workout feel demanding while allowing the person to control the total training load.

Can It Improve Cardiovascular Fitness?

Interval-based exercise can be an effective way to improve cardiorespiratory fitness when performed consistently. Cardiorespiratory fitness refers to how efficiently the heart, lungs and muscles work together during physical activity. Better fitness can make everyday activities such as climbing stairs, walking longer distances or playing sports feel easier. However, results depend on several factors, including the intensity of the fast intervals, the number of repetitions, the person's existing fitness level and how consistently they train.

Someone who is already highly trained may need a greater workload to stimulate further improvement, while beginners can see benefits from relatively modest increases in intensity.

Does It Burn More Calories?

A common reason people turn to interval workouts is the belief that they automatically burn significantly more calories than traditional cardio. The reality is more nuanced. A 60:120 workout may increase energy expenditure compared with very easy walking because it includes periods of higher intensity. However, total calorie expenditure depends on the duration and intensity of the entire session, body size and other individual factors. More importantly, calorie burn should not be the only measure of whether a workout is effective. Improving cardiovascular fitness, maintaining muscle, increasing stamina and developing the ability to tolerate exercise are also important goals.

Can It Help With Weight Loss?

It can contribute to weight loss when combined with an appropriate diet and overall activity level. However, no interval pattern can specifically burn fat from the abdomen, thighs or any other targeted area. Fat loss occurs across the body as overall energy balance changes. For someone trying to lose weight, a 60:120 workout can be one component of a broader routine that includes strength training, regular walking, adequate protein and a sustainable calorie deficit.

The biggest advantage may be that interval training gives people a structured way to make cardio more challenging without requiring every workout to be long.

How Should Beginners Start?

Beginners should not immediately attempt all-out running for every 60-second fast interval. A safer starting point could be:

2 minutes: Comfortable walking

1 minute: Brisk walking

2 minutes: Comfortable walking

Repeat this cycle for 15-20 minutes.

Once this becomes manageable, the faster interval could gradually progress from brisk walking to jogging. The principle is progressive overload. The body needs time to adapt, so increasing speed, duration and number of rounds simultaneously is unnecessary.

What About People Who Already Exercise?

More experienced exercisers can increase the intensity of the fast intervals. For example, a workout might involve a comfortable jog during the recovery period and a faster run during the 60-second interval. Another option is to increase the number of cycles while keeping the intensity consistent. But there is an important distinction between high intensity and maximum intensity. A fast interval does not need to be an all-out sprint to be useful. Running at maximum effort repeatedly can place considerable stress on the muscles, tendons and joints, particularly if someone is not accustomed to sprinting.

Warm-Up Is Important

Jumping straight into a fast interval is not a good idea. A five-to-10-minute warm-up involving easy walking or light jogging can gradually increase body temperature and prepare the muscles and cardiovascular system for more demanding movement. The first fast interval should also be controlled rather than treated as a race. Similarly, finishing with a few minutes of easy movement can allow the body to gradually return to a resting state.

Can It Replace Strength Training?

Cardio and strength training provide different adaptations. Interval cardio primarily challenges the cardiovascular and endurance systems, while resistance training helps develop muscle strength, power and bone-loading capacity. For overall fitness, combining both is generally more useful than relying exclusively on cardio. A weekly routine could include interval-based cardio on some days, strength training on others and lower-intensity activities such as walking or mobility work throughout the week.

Who Should Be Careful?

Although walking-based intervals are relatively accessible, higher-intensity exercise is not appropriate for everyone. People with known heart disease, uncontrolled blood pressure, significant joint problems, unexplained chest discomfort, dizziness or other concerning symptoms should speak with a healthcare professional before beginning strenuous exercise. Anyone returning to exercise after a long period of inactivity should also build intensity gradually. Pain that persists or worsens during exercise should not simply be ignored as a sign that the workout is working. The 60-seconds-fast, 120-seconds-slow method is essentially a structured form of interval training. Its appeal comes from its simplicity: work harder for a short period, recover for longer and repeat.

It can help improve cardiovascular fitness and make cardio workouts more varied, but it does not need to be performed at an extreme intensity to be effective. For beginners, the fast interval can be brisk walking. For trained individuals, it may involve running, cycling or another demanding activity. The most important factor is consistency. Rather than chasing a military-style workout or trying to push through every session at maximum effort, gradually increasing intensity while allowing enough recovery can help build fitness more safely and sustainably.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.