Despite advances in diagnosis and treatment, heart disease continues to be the number one killer in India today. This is not due to lack of medical facilities or doctors. Heart disease remains a major problem because of the widespread belief in myths that delay timely treatment. Separating fact from fiction can save lives. Here are five common myths every Indian should know.

Indians tend to develop cardiovascular disease at least a decade earlier than their western counterparts. Following are some of the myths people believe, which delays their doctor visit to get their heart checked.

Myth 1: If I don't have chest pain, my heart is healthy

This is one of the most dangerous misconceptions. Most people assume that heart disease always announces itself with severe chest pain. In reality, heart disease often develops silently over many years. High blood pressure, diabetes and high cholesterol can damage blood vessels without causing any symptoms.

Not every heart attack presents with dramatic chest pain. Some people experience only mild chest discomfort, breathlessness, excessive sweating, unusual tiredness, nausea, dizziness or pain in the jaw, neck, shoulders or upper back. These symptoms are particularly common in women, older adults and people with diabetes. Silent angina is also common in diabetics.

Waiting for the "classic" chest pain before seeking medical attention can result in precious time being lost. If you have any of the above symptoms, even without chest pain, get your heart checked.

Myth 2: Only men get heart disease

Heart disease is not just a man's problem. It is the leading cause of death among women as well. Unfortunately, many women ignore symptoms or attribute them to stress, fatigue or indigestion, while family members may also underestimate the seriousness of their complaints.

Women often experience symptoms that differ from those seen in men. Instead of severe chest pain, they may complain of unexplained fatigue, breathlessness, nausea, discomfort in the back or jaw, or a feeling of pressure in the chest.

Before menopause, female hormones offer some protection to the heart, but after menopause, as hormone levels decline, the risk of heart disease increases significantly.

Myth 3: Heart disease only affects older people

Most people think that heart disease will come only later in life, like after 60. This is simply not true. In India, heart disease is increasingly being seen in younger adults, sometimes even in their 30s and 40s.

Poor lifestyle habits such as smoking, lack of exercise, obesity, unhealthy eating, uncontrolled diabetes, high blood pressure, stress and a strong family history can all lead to early heart disease. Young people often ignore warning signs because they think they are too young to have a heart problem.

In the past few years, there have been many reports of sudden deaths. People die suddenly due to diagnosed heart problems.

Myth 4: If my cholesterol is normal, I cannot have heart disease

Many people breathe a sigh of relief when their cholesterol report is normal. While this is certainly good news, it does not eliminate the risk of heart disease.

Heart diseases develop due to multiple factors that work together. High blood pressure, diabetes, smoking, obesity, chronic kidney disease, lack of physical activity, chronic stress and a strong family history, all contribute to cardiovascular risk. Some people with completely normal cholesterol levels can have a heart attack because of other factors. Therefore an overall check of the heart is needed. Prevention involves controlling all major risk factors, and not just cholesterol.

Myth 5: Exercise is risky for people with heart disease

Many patients are afraid of physical activity after being diagnosed with heart disease. They worry that exercise might trigger another heart attack. In fact, the opposite is true.

I encourage patients with heart problems to remain physically active provided they know what their limits are. Regular exercise strengthens the heart muscle, improves circulation, lowers blood pressure, controls blood sugar, reduces cholesterol and helps maintain a healthy body weight. It also improves mental well-being and reduces stress, another important contributor to heart disease. The key is to exercise according to medical advice rather than avoiding activity altogether.

Heart disease rarely develops overnight. It is usually the result of years of silent damage caused by unhealthy lifestyles and uncontrolled risk factors. You can take care of your heart by following some simple steps. Remember that anyone can have a heart problem. Most of the heart problems can be taken care of if diagnosed before they cause irreversible damage to the heart.

Knowing your blood pressure, blood sugar, cholesterol levels, and early warning signs can make the difference between life and death. Myths may be comforting, but they can also be dangerous. When it comes to your heart, trust scientific evidence, not popular belief. A healthy heart begins with informed choices, and those choices start today.

(By Dr Hemanth Kaukuntla, Senior Consultant Cardiac Surgeon, Renova Century Hospital, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad)

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