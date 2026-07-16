As we grow older, our body's nutritional needs also change. After the age of 50, digestion may slow down, blood sugar can become harder to manage, and the risk of heart-related problems often increases. This is why eating the right foods every day becomes even more important. Small changes in the diet can go a long way in supporting overall health, improving digestion, and helping the body stay active for longer.

While there is no single food that can prevent ageing or disease, some everyday foods are packed with nutrients that may support healthy ageing when combined with a balanced diet and an active lifestyle.

Sharing a few such suggestions, nutritionist Deepsikha Jain lists foods she would recommend for parents and older adults.

In an Instagram video, she highlights these foods:

1. Green bananas

Jain says green bananas are rich in resistant starch, a type of fibre that feeds the good bacteria in the gut. According to her, this can improve gut health, strengthen digestion and support better digestive function after the age of 50.

2. Two pieces of 70% or higher dark chocolate

The nutritionist also recommends eating two small pieces of dark chocolate with at least 70% cocoa. She explains that dark chocolate contains flavonoids, natural compounds that may support heart health. "These can actually help improve heart health, manage blood pressure better and lower cholesterol," she says in the video.

3. Ghee on an empty stomach

Another food on her list is ghee. Jain says having a small amount of ghee on an empty stomach may help the body manage blood sugar better by improving insulin sensitivity.

4. Pomegranates

Finally, she recommends adding pomegranates to the diet. The fruit is rich in antioxidants, which help fight oxidative stress in the body. According to the nutritionist, this may help protect the heart and support overall health as people age.

These foods can be a healthy addition to the diet, but they work best as part of an overall balanced eating pattern, regular exercise, good sleep and routine health check-ups.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.