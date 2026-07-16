Heart attack cases have been on a rise across the world. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the leading cause of death globally. "An estimated 19.8 million people died from CVDs in 2022, representing approximately 32% of all global deaths. Of these deaths, 85% were due to heart attack and stroke." One of the best ways to prevent heart attack is spotting the symptoms. Most people think a heart attack always comes with severe chest pain, making it easy to recognise. However, that is not always true.

Speaking to NDTV, Dr Chirag D, Consultant - Interventional Cardiology, Aster Whitefield Hospitals, said that many heart attacks happen with very mild or unusual symptoms that people often ignore. These are known as silent heart attacks, or silent myocardial infarctions. Even though the warning signs may be weak or completely absent, they can still cause serious damage to the heart muscle. "The 'silent' heart attack, or the silent myocardial infarction, still implies damage to the heart muscles, just like a heart attack," said Dr Chirag.

Since the symptoms are commonly mistaken for other problems like indigestion, muscle strain, acid reflux or simple tiredness, most people do not seek medical help in time. According to Dr Chirag, "It is estimated by several researchers, such as results of the ARIC Study and the Journal of the American Medical Association, Circulation publication that about half of myocardial infarctions are silent heart attacks and they are more prone to cause heart failure, repeated heart attacks and sudden cardiac death in the future due to the lack of detection." This makes it important to understand the hidden warning signs, especially for people who already have risk factors for heart disease.

What Is A Silent Heart Attack?

A silent heart attack is similar to a regular heart attack because blood flow to a part of the heart is blocked, causing damage to the heart muscle. The key difference is that the symptoms are absent, mild or unusual. Since the pain is not severe, people often continue with their daily activities without realising that their heart has been affected.

Unfortunately, even though the symptoms are less noticeable, the damage is similar. If left untreated, it can increase the risk of future heart problems, including heart failure, repeated heart attacks and sudden cardiac death.

Symptoms That Are Often Missed

Silent heart attacks rarely happen with the dramatic chest pain that most people expect. Instead, the symptoms can be subtle and easy to overlook.

Some common warning signs include:

Mild discomfort or pressure in the chest rather than intense pain

Shortness of breath, especially while climbing stairs or doing routine activities

Unusual fatigue that lasts for several days without a clear reason

Pain or discomfort in the jaw, neck, shoulders or upper back

Nausea or a feeling similar to indigestion

Sweating without physical exertion

Dizziness or light-headedness

These symptoms may appear alone or together. Since they resemble everyday health problems, people often dismiss them instead of seeking medical attention.

Who Is More Likely To Have A Silent Heart Attack?

Anyone can experience a silent heart attack, but certain groups are more vulnerable. Women, older adults and people with diabetes are at a higher risk. In people with diabetes, nerve damage may reduce the body's ability to send pain signals to the brain, making the heart attack less noticeable.

Other high-risk groups include people with:

High blood pressure

High cholesterol

Obesity

Chronic kidney disease

Smoking habit

Family history of premature coronary artery disease

Adults above the age of 45, particularly men and postmenopausal women, also face a greater risk. However, doctors are increasingly seeing silent heart attacks in younger adults as unhealthy lifestyle habits become more common.

Why Early Detection Matters

One of the biggest concerns with silent heart attacks is that many people discover them only months or even years later. During a routine health check-up, tests such as an ECG, echocardiogram or cardiac MRI may reveal scars on the heart muscle from an earlier, unnoticed heart attack.

By the time this damage is detected, it is often permanent. Early diagnosis can help reduce complications and improve long-term heart health. This is why ignoring mild symptoms can have serious consequences.

Medical tests have made it easier to identify heart damage at an early stage. ECGs, high-sensitivity cardiac troponin blood tests and coronary imaging are important tools that help doctors confirm whether a heart attack has occurred and guide timely treatment.

Do Not Ignore Mild Symptoms

One of the most important messages from heart specialists is that the intensity of pain does not always reflect the seriousness of a heart attack. Even mild chest discomfort, unexplained breathlessness, unusual sweating, fatigue or pain spreading to the arms, jaw or back should never be ignored, particularly in people with known cardiovascular risk factors.

Seeking immediate medical help can make a significant difference. Prompt treatment helps to restore blood flow to the heart, limits damage to the heart muscle and lowers the risk of future complications.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.