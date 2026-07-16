Dark circles, or the dark area under the eyes, is often blamed on a lack of sleep. But most people are unaware that, despite getting seven to eight hours of sleep, dark circles can occur. Their appearance can be tied to genetics, allergies, ageing, pigmentation, dehydration, and even nutritional deficiencies. These underlying causes need to be addressed if you want to get rid of dark circles. But identifying the exact cause is important to get rid of them for good. While being sleep-deprived can increase the appearance of dark circles, there may be other reasons that cause them to become more prominent.

Are Dark Circles Always Caused By Poor Sleep?

This is a common myth that most people believe, as sleep deprivation can cause dark circles. But knowing for sure can't be figured out with certainty, as some people continue to deal with dark circles despite getting optimal amounts of sleep. Research published in the Journal of Cosmetic Dermatology suggests that there are many causes behind dark circles, but the mechanisms behind them vary on an individual basis.

Cause 1: Genetics And Family History

One of these causes is genetics; some people have a family history of dark circles. So, it just may be a part of your lineage if you can't get rid of them. If all members of your family have visible dark circles, then your gene pool may be to blame, as some people are born with naturally deep tear troughs. Another factor that may be at play is your skin type; some people have sensitive under-eye areas that are prone to pigmentation.

Cause 2: Thin Skin And Visible Blood Vessels

Some people have thin skin that makes their under-eye skin even thinner, and the blood vessels underneath are more visible as well. This can be noticed as it can create a bluish or purplish appearance. Under-eye pigmentation can be improved with certain remedies, but complete disappearance is not possible.

Cause 3: Allergies And Nasal Congestion

When your nasal passages are inflamed due to seasonal allergies, allergic rhinitis, or dust allergies, the under-eyes can become more prominent. Possible inflammation and congestion may dilate blood vessels beneath the eyes, leading to darkening of dark circles. It is important to note that frequent eye rubbing can worsen pigmentation, so you need to be careful of rubbing your eyes too frequently.

Cause 4: Ageing And Loss Of Collagen

Research Trends in Medical Sciences highlights that ageing and loss of collagen can make your dark circles more prominent. The presence of hollowing and shadows underneath the eyes can lead to visible dark circles. But people also confuse normal age-related shadows for dark circles.

Cause 5: Excessive Screen Time

When your screen time exceeds what your eyes can handle, then dark circles can become more visible. Digital eye strain reduces blinking and makes your eyes fatigued to the level that dark circles become darker. You need to follow the 20-20-20 rule to make sure that your eyes are well-rested or at least able to deal with the eye strain they are put under.

Cause 6: Iron Deficiency And Nutritional Gaps

Research published in Nature Medicine Journal points to the fact that particular nutrient deficiencies can lead to dark circles. Nutrients such as iron, vitamin B12, folate, and vitamin K can increase the chances of dark circles. Mainly due to pale skin, which makes the underlying blood vessels much more prominent.

Cause 7: Dehydration

Loss of fluid can make the eyes appear sunken, which makes dark circles much more prominent.

Cause 8: Sun Exposure And Hyperpigmentation

Too much direct sun exposure and hyperpigmentation can increase the visibility of dark circles. But even too much melanin production can contribute to dark circles. Using daily sunscreen and sunglasses when under direct sunlight is essential to combat dark circles.

How To Identify The Type Of Dark Circles You Have

Dark circles have different types that need to be categorised for their possible treatment. Here are the types of dark circles that can affect you:

Pigmented Dark Circles

If your dark circles are brownish in appearance, then it is due to hyperpigmentation.

Vascular Dark Circles

This type of dark circle is related to veins underneath the skin and can be identified by its blue or purple appearance.

Structural Dark Circles

Genetic dark circles can be structural in nature and are caused by shadows and facial anatomy changes.

What Can Actually Help Reduce Dark Circles?

Dark circles can be reduced by implementing evidence-based strategies such as the following:

Treat allergies

Correct nutritional deficiencies

Stay hydrated.

Use sunscreen daily.

Improve sleep quality

Limit excessive screen exposure

Use retinol- or vitamin C-based skincare (under expert guidance)

Seek dermatological treatments when appropriate

Note: A dermatologist can help you figure out how to get rid of your dark circles safely after analysing what your under-eye area needs.

When Should You See A Doctor?

A doctor consultation is necessary when dark circles become too visible, and it happens suddenly. There may be other symptoms such as persistent fatigue, anaemia, chronic allergies, or skin changes. All of them warrant a visit to the dermatologist, as they can help you reduce your dark circles.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.