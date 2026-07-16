When you think about muscles, you may usually associate them with lifting weights, running faster, or looking fit. But healthy muscles do far more than help you perform in the gym. They play a vital role in keeping your metabolism active, supporting bone health, protecting joints, maintaining balance, and even helping your body recover from illness or surgery. Doctors say poor muscle health is an often-overlooked health concern that can affect people much earlier than they realise. In fact, muscle loss can begin as early as your 40s if preventive measures are not taken. According to Dr. Priyadarshi Amit, Senior Consultant, Limb Reconstruction and Sports Injury, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, muscles are involved in nearly every function of the body.

Why Muscle Health Matters

"Muscles are what most people think of when they lift weights or play sports. The truth is that nearly every function in the body requires healthy muscles. They aid metabolism, support bone health, protect joints, improve balance and even impact recovery from illness or surgery. The effects of deteriorating muscle health extend beyond physical weakness," says Dr Amit. Healthy muscles also help regulate blood sugar, improve posture, reduce the risk of injuries, and enable people to remain active and independent as they age.

Also read: What Is Sarcopenia? Doctor Explains Causes Of Muscle Loss After 30

What Is Sarcopenia?

One of the biggest concerns linked to poor muscle health is sarcopenia, the gradual loss of muscle mass, strength, and function that occurs with ageing. "One of the main concerns is sarcopenia the progressive loss of muscle mass and strength that can begin as early as the fourth decade of life if preventive measures are not taken," Dr Amit adds. Research also highlights the growing burden of the condition. An Indian study involving adults aged 40 years and above found that nearly one in 10 people had sarcopenia, with a higher prevalence among those who consumed inadequate protein and led sedentary lifestyles.

Health Problems Linked To Weak Muscles

Poor muscle health affects much more than physical strength. Dr. Amit explains that weak muscles increase the risk of:

Falls and fractures

Chronic back and joint pain

Slow wound healing

Insulin resistance

Reduced mobility

Loss of independence in older age

"It also impairs athletic performance and slows recovery from injury or orthopaedic surgery. There is increasing evidence that people with low muscle mass may have worse outcomes during serious illnesses because muscles are an important metabolic reserve," says Dr Amit. Muscle tissue acts as an important energy reserve during illness, helping the body cope with stress, infections, and prolonged hospitalisation.

Can Muscle Loss Be Prevented?

The reassuring news is that muscle loss is not an inevitable part of ageing. Lifestyle changes can significantly slow or even reverse age-related muscle decline.

"The good news is that muscle loss is not inevitable with ageing. The best ways to maintain muscle health are to do resistance exercises at least two to three times a week, get enough protein each day, be vitamin D sufficient, get quality sleep and avoid prolonged inactivity. Organised exercise can even boost muscle strength in people in their 60s and 70s," says Dr Amit. Strength training, bodyweight exercises, resistance bands, and regular physical activity all help preserve muscle mass throughout life.

Also read: Poor Muscle Health Could Increase Likelihood Of Developing Diabetes: Study

Simple Ways To Keep Your Muscles Healthy

Experts recommend adopting a few daily habits to maintain muscle strength:

Perform resistance or strength-training exercises at least two to three times a week.

Eat enough high-quality protein through foods such as eggs, dairy, pulses, fish, chicken, soy, and legumes.

Maintain adequate vitamin D levels.

Prioritise seven to nine hours of quality sleep each night.

Avoid prolonged sitting by taking short movement breaks throughout the day.

Stay physically active even if you are older, as muscles continue responding to exercise well into later life.

Muscles are much more than a symbol of fitness they are essential for healthy ageing, mobility, metabolism, and overall well-being. Ignoring muscle health can increase the risk of chronic diseases, falls, fractures, and slower recovery from illness. Building and maintaining muscle through regular exercise, proper nutrition, and an active lifestyle is one of the best long-term investments you can make for your health. As Dr. Amit concludes, "Treat your muscles like a long-term health investment. Protecting them today keeps you mobile, independent and healthier for years to come.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.