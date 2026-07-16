Aerated drinks are a staple in the diets of people of all ages, but their health impact is rarely considered before consumption. Research published in Nutrition Research suggests that consuming soft drinks can make people obese with continued consumption and increase their weight uncontrollably. But its impact on bone mineral density is a growing health concern, as nutritional intake is linked to overall bone health. A major concern that is tied to the consumption of aerated drinks is their excessive sugar usage. Excess amounts of sugar are linked to declining bone mineral density, as they can contribute to building dependence on aerated drinks. Overall, bone mineral density is tied to nutrition, physical activity, hormones, and calcium intake. But consumption of aerated drinks can affect your bone health over time.

How Bones Are Effected Due To Aerated Drinks

For optimal bone health, the body needs a supply of calcium, vitamin D, magnesium, and protein. The peak bone mass is achieved in early adulthood, which keeps on getting stronger or weaker depending on your lifestyle and dietary habits. Maintaining a baseline bone mineral density is important as you age, as environmental factors can expose you to injuries.

The matter of health concern in aerated drinks is their exact composition from added sugars, phosphoric acid (present in colas), artificial flavourings, caffeine, and carbonation. The effect on the bone mineral density of teenage girls is proved in the Nutrition Research journal. The nutritional quality of aerated drinks is inferior, which makes them affect bone health negatively. Even though not all soft drinks have identical ingredients, the effect on bone health is present.

Aerated drinks reduce the intake of calcium as instead of consuming other beverages that may have calcium, teenagers prefer drinking fizzy drinks. The long-term effect of prolonged consumption of aerated drinks is known to affect bone health, as peak bone mass hasn't been achieved until young adulthood.

Phosphorus-Calcium Imbalance

The body needs a balance of vitamins such as phosphorus and calcium, but when aerated drinks are introduced, they can affect this balance negatively, impacting bone metabolism.

Caffeine and Calcium Loss

Aerated drinks and bone health are linked, as most drinks contain a high dose of caffeine that can increase urinary calcium loss. This means that paying attention to how many aerated drinks you consume in a day is necessary. Especially if you want to keep your bones healthy and reduce your chances of developing early osteoporosis.

What Does Research Say About Soft Drinks And Bone Density?

Research published in the Nutrients Journal suggests that high consumption of soda or aerated drinks can lower your bone mineral density. There is strong clinical evidence in teenagers and postmenopausal women, as their hormones can create an environment where damaging substances can affect their internal well-being. But overall bone health also depends on the quality of their diet, exercise, and lifestyle habits.

Who May Be Most At Risk?

The people who remain most at risk from a negative effect on bone health are those whose systems haven't developed yet. Mainly, teenagers, women after menopause, and older adults have the most risk of suffering from additional side effects. But the overall nutritional value of aerated drinks should force you to skip the drink and opt for something healthier instead. Here is how it can affect each group and the side effects it can cause:

Teenagers: Peak bone-building years can become negatively impacted, leading to overall low bone mass in young adulthood.

Women after menopause face an increased osteoporosis risk.

Older adults have natural age-related bone loss, which can become accelerated.

Individuals with low calcium intake should avoid these drinks.

Warning Signs Of Poor Bone Health

Poor bone health can exhibit signs that you need to notice and supplement the right calcium and other essential nutrients to address a deficient vitamin intake. Here is what should lead you to reevaluate your bone health:

Frequent fractures

Loss of height

Back pain

Poor posture

Reduced grip strength

Experiencing these warning signs is a reminder that your bone health needs attention. Seeking medical attention from an orthopaedic doctor could prove beneficial.

How Much Soft Drink Is Too Much?

There is no fixed number of soft drinks that indicate danger; research points to multiple servings per day being associated with poor bone health outcomes. That is not all, as your diet quality could deplete, and there is less consumption of otherwise healthy beverages that could increase your calcium intake.

When it comes to aerated drinks and their consumption habits, most people can't stop once they start drinking them due to their addictive sugar content and flavour profile. Given the health side effects that are validated by multiple studies and reviews, it is best if you want your bones to be healthy, you avoid it completely.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.