AIIMS-Trained Doctor Explains What Happens If You Drink Coffee Daily For 14 Days

Coffee, one of the most loved beverages around the world, is often associated with several negative health effects, including insomnia, anxiety, jitters, an increased heart rate and digestive issues like acid reflux. Contrary to this, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a Harvard, Stanford and AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist, explains that the drink also has an array of positive effects on overall health.

In an Instagram video, Dr Sethi lists four beneficial effects of coffee if consumed daily for about two weeks.

Benefits of regular coffee consumption

1. Your liver can benefit

He reveals that regular coffee consumption is associated with a lower risk of fatty liver, fibrosis and cirrhosis, which can help keep the liver in good condition.

2. Your metabolism can improve

He adds, “Coffee contains compounds like chlorogenic acids that can support insulin sensitivity,” hence improving your overall metabolism.

3. Your brain gets a boost

The gastroenterologist also mentions that caffeine can improve alertness, focus and mental performance, which can boost brain function.

4. Your digestion can improve

He notes, “Coffee can stimulate bowel movement and gut motility in many people,” making digestion easier.

Besides the above-mentioned benefits, Dr Sethi also lists key points on how to incorporate coffee into your daily diet. The list includes:

People with IBS should be careful.

For most adults, one to three cups of black coffee daily is a reasonable amount. However, avoid or limit it if it triggers palpitations, anxiety, reflux, or poor sleep.

Try not to load it with sugar or ultra-processed creamers.

In another video, Dr Saurabh Sethi also noted common mistakes people make while drinking coffee. These include:

Adding sugar

Not choosing organic coffee

Quitting coffee before trying a darker roast

To get the most health benefits from coffee, he recommends using “a touch of honey after your coffee cools down a little bit, or you can also add monk fruit or stevia to it."

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.