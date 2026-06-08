According to the International Journal of Health Sciences, around 22.9% of adults in India have osteoporosis. The medical condition leads many people to associate osteoporosis with old age, but bone loss often starts in your 40s. Around 44.8% of Indians have early-stage bone loss, which makes osteoporosis prevention and maintaining bone health essential. Furthermore, more than 2 in 5 adults are at risk of their bone density declining and becoming diagnosed with osteoporosis. To do so, a simple bone density test or quick screening method can help detect early risk, and timely action can be taken to control the health complications due to osteoporosis. Especially important for women approaching menopause, when bone loss accelerates due to fluctuating levels of hormones in the body responsible for nutrient absorption for bone mineral density.

Why Your 40s Are Critical For Osteoporosis Prevention

The bone mass of people begins to decline gradually after their peak (around age 30) due to hormonal shifts (especially oestrogen decline) that cause changes in bone density. But if timely action is taken in your 40s, it can prevent long-term fractures and osteoporosis risk.

A large number of cases of osteoporosis remain undiagnosed until a fracture occurs due to a low calcium intake, higher vitamin D deficiency or a sedentary lifestyle.

What Is The '5-Minute Bone Test'?

The 5-minute bone test that can identify how much your bone mineral density is at the current moment is known as a DEXA scan. Overall bone health can be analysed using quick screening tools, such as:

A bone mineral density scan looks at the strength and mineral content to assess the risk of osteoporosis and fractures.

Other risk assessment tools, such as FRAX score-type screening, have been established based on parameters established by the World Health Organization (WHO). This looks at the 10-year probability risk of fractures and can signal bone health issues.

This helps identify osteoporosis risk before symptoms appear that signal reduced bone mineral density and increased risk.

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5 Warning Signs Your Bone Health May Be Declining

1. Frequent Bone Or Joint Pain

If you experience frequent bone or joint pain, then it could indicate early bone weakening, which needs to be addressed through dietary and supplementary approaches.

2. Loss Of Height Or Stooped Posture

When the spine doesn't get the nutrients it needs, it can cause curvature or a stooped posture due to daily activities. It is common when the spinal bones don't have the bone mineral density that they need or require as per age.

3. Easily Fractured Bones

When a simple fall on a hard surface leads to a fracture without much trauma, then it can indicate early bone mineral density issues. The nutrient deficiencies and exact bone mineral density can influence the risk of fractures, and it also depends on the overall trauma risk.

4. Weak Grip Strength

If your grip strength is weaker, then it can signal that your bone and muscle health is impacted. If you are consistently facing issues with weak grip strength, then you need to get your bone mineral density checked medically and seek the right treatment or preventive measures.

5. Low Calcium Or Vitamin D Levels

A diet that is low in calcium or vitamin D levels can affect how nutrients are absorbed in the body. If these nutrient deficiencies keep on persisting, then bone loss can accelerate, leading to issues with bone health disorders.

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Dr Ruma Sinha, Senior Consultant, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi, explains, "Bone loss begins silently in your 40s, especially in women. " Early screening and calcium-vitamin D correction can significantly reduce osteoporosis risk later."

Who Should Definitely Get A Bone Density Test In Their 40s?

A bone density test should be performed on people who meet the following criteria:

Women nearing menopause experience changes in their bone mineral density as hormonal changes happen.

A family history of osteoporosis can increase risk.

A sedentary lifestyle can increase the chances of osteoporosis.

Low calcium intake can affect bone mineral density and increase the risk of fractures.

Thyroid or hormonal disorders can worsen bone health.

How To Prevent Bone Loss In Your 40s

To avoid bone loss in your 40s, you need to work on dietary choices that can make your bone mineral density stronger. Here are the dietary tips that they need to follow:

Calcium-rich foods (milk, curd, ragi, and leafy greens) can increase calcium intake, which increases as people age.

Vitamin D, through sunlight and dietary sources, can increase nutrient absorption in the body.

Weight-bearing exercises (walking, yoga, and resistance training) can strengthen bone mineral density.

Avoid smoking and excess alcohol intake, as they can deplete nutrient absorption internally.

Why Early Detection Can Change Outcomes

Osteoporosis is often called a "silent disease" that needs to be identified by early testing. It can help prevent fractures, maintain mobility in later life, and reduce long-term healthcare burden.

In India, a high prevalence of vitamin D deficiency exists, which can make osteoporosis occur at higher rates. So addressing it and knowing your bone mineral density is key to avoiding serious bone health conditions. You can do so by seeking a DEXA scan or screening methods that can help you know your bone mineral density.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.