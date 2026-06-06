Menopause reduces bone density due to hormonal changes that lower calcium levels, making women more vulnerable to osteoporosis. It is essential to include adequate calcium in the daily diet to maintain bone health. If you tweak your diet and make sure you consume enough calcium routinely to fix the loss of calcium that occurs naturally post-menopause, then your chances of osteoporosis are reduced. Although research published in the Journal of Mid-life Health highlights that physical body distress, such as joint pain, muscle discomfort, and sleep disturbances, is the leading complaint post-menopause.

Why Does Bone Density Drop After Menopause?

Menopause causes a decline in oestrogen hormone, which protects bone mass from wear and tear. The rapid bone loss occurs in the first 5-10 years post-menopause, so you need to pay attention to your calcium intake. Introducing high doses of calcium is essential to make sure that osteoporosis can be avoided, as it causes serious issues with mobility and other health issues.

What Is Osteoporosis And Why Are Women At Higher Risk?

Osteoporosis is a health condition wherein the bones become porous, weak, and fragile, which makes them vulnerable to breaking and causing fractures. Women are more vulnerable to osteoporosis as they experience hormonal changes, which reduce bone mass and increase vulnerability to developing the condition.

According to the International Journal of Women's Health, approximately 20% to 30% of all Indian women over the age of 50 are osteoporotic.

Large-scale screening data show that among postmenopausal women specifically, the prevalence of osteoporosis jumps to 33.1%, while nearly half (49.9%) suffer from osteopenia (low bone mass).

Early Warning Signs Of Bone Loss

Bone loss can show signs that often indicate that a silent disease is prevalent, and medical attention is needed to modify the diet and take the necessary steps to preserve muscle mass.

The International Journal of Women's Health details that the early warning signs that can signal bone loss are as follows:

Fragility fractures from low-impact trauma

Asymptomatic vertebral fractures

Loss of height

Key Risk Factors for Postmenopausal Osteoporosis

Postmenopausal osteoporosis is a serious health condition that can occur if your body has:

Low calcium intake can impact your bone density because of it.

Vitamin D deficiency can affect how the rest of the nutrients are absorbed in the body.

A sedentary lifestyle that doesn't take the daily needed physical activity for joint health into account.

Smoking or alcohol consumption can worsen overall bodily functions.

Family history increases the chances, as the body is genetically inclined to develop the health condition.

Also Read: Muscle Loss And Reduced Strength Are Emerging As Major Health Concerns; Fortis Doctor Explains Why

The Exact Calcium-Fix Routine

1. Daily Calcium Intake

The Journal of Midlife Health details that women over 50 should be consuming 1,200 mg/day of calcium. They need to increase their consumption of calcium-rich dietary choices such as chickpeas, ragi, regionally available green leafy vegetables, sesame seeds, and many such foods.

2. Best Calcium-Rich Foods

The Frontiers of Nutrition journal mentions the following aspects of calcium-rich foods that need to be consumed to avoid the risk of osteoporosis:

Ragi contains an exceptional concentration of calcium, roughly 300 to 350 mg of calcium per 100 grams.

Amaranthus (Chaulai): A traditional leafy green boasting highly concentrated calcium levels.

Drumstick Leaves (Moringa): Highly valued for its dense micronutrient profile, including calcium and bone-supportive vitamins.

Sesame Seeds (Til): One of the dense non-dairy plant sources of calcium available in the traditional Indian pantry.

Horse Gram (Kollu/Kulthi): A highly resilient, traditional legume that provides both protein and a significant calcium yield, making it an excellent bone-health food for agrarian and tribal diets.

Paneer, curd, and khoa, as they contain calcium that has been suited for daily consumption.

3. Pair With Vitamin D

You need to keep your vitamin D levels optimal to make sure that maximum calcium absorption happens in the body. For naturally level vitamin D levels in the body, you need to get sun exposure of 15-20 minutes a day.

You can also consume supplements if needed, as your body's ability to make vitamin D is limited.

4. Add Protein For Bone Strength

Your bone strength needs proper dietary support in the form of protein that can support the bone structure. This includes consuming a diet of protein-rich foods such as dal, eggs, dairy, and legumes.

5. Strength Training And Weight-Bearing Exercise

Bone mass becomes stronger when there is active exercise that utilises the muscles of the body. Any form of strength training, such as walking, yoga, and resistance training, is required to help maintain bone density post-menopause.

Also Read: Osteoporosis And Osteoarthritis Are Not the Same: Here's Why

Lifestyle Habits That Protect Bones

You can protect your bone health by following the right lifestyle habits to reduce your risk of osteoporosis. These lifestyle habits should encompass:

Avoiding excess salt or caffeine throughout the day.

Quit smoking and limit alcohol consumption.

Maintain a healthy weight to make sure that you are able to put less stress on your joints as they function.

Expert Explains How To Maintain Bone Density After Menopause

Dr Manisha Rajpal Singh, Gynaecologist and Reproductive Health Specialist (India), advises, " splitting doses (e.g., 500-600 mg at a time) because the human gut cannot efficiently absorb more than 500-600 mg of calcium in a single sitting."

She adds, " Calcium cannot be absorbed by the intestines without adequate vitamin D3. She recommends maintaining serum 25-hydroxyvitamin D levels above 30 ng/mL."

"For postmenopausal women with established deficiencies, a standard medical intervention is 60,000 IU of oral vitamin D3 once weekly for 8 weeks, followed by a monthly maintenance dose of 60,000 IU or daily doses of 1,000-2,000 IU."

When hormones are balanced with nutrition and exercise, this forms a defensive shield that serves as an early prevention strategy.

When Should Women Get Bone Density Tests?

Women should get bone density checks after menopause to get to know their baseline and assess whether they need a nutritional revision.

The scan should be performed even earlier if risk factors are present.

Bone loss is inevitable but manageable post-menopause. By establishing the right routine, you can prevent fractures and osteoporosis.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.