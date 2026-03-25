Scientists Locate Hormone That Can Help Switch Off Back Pain

80% of adults in their lifetime will suffer from chronic back pain, according to the World Metric Reports. Not only does the pain cause visible discomfort, but its severity can also lead to disability, which can impact productivity and basic daily movement, ultimately affecting overall quality of life. While numerous treatments are available to address chronic back pain, their success rates vary, as the root biological cause of the pain that an individual feels often remains unaddressed. Additionally, the success rate of the therapy used for treatment can depend on the specialist administering it.

But a new study offers hope for people dealing with chronic back pain. A new study published in Bone Research has build on existing research where a widely used hormone that could relieve chronic back pain in an unexpected manner. The way it functions is that the hormone could strengthen bone while stopping pain-sensing nerves from growing into damaged areas of the spine.

While this study was performed on animals, the hormone could lead to stronger spinal tissue and reduce the severity of pain that is felt by people. This study could also pave the way to tackle back pain by addressing its biological root cause.

How The Hormone Works To Address Chronic Back Pain

The parathyroid hormone, or PTH, has an active role in bone health, as it can limit abnormal nerve growth within the damaged spinal tissue, which is the biological source of back pain. PTH stimulates osteoblasts to produce a protein called Slit3 that works as a nerve repulsive factor that prevents these nerves from entering sensitive regions of the spine. This mechanism may help reverse the process of the pain-causing nerves that can grow into abnormal locations, which can cause pain sensitivity and discomfort.

Results Of The Study

These findings were found after conducting experiments and analysing the results for imaging and behavioural changes. Results in mice found that their spinal tissue became stronger and they had reduced pain sensitivity through the use of PTH.

This study's findings are not isolated, as several studies published in Science Translational Medicine, Oxidative Medicine and Cellular Longevity, and eLife all supplement it with the clear effectiveness of the PTH hormone for strengthening spinal tissue.

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Implications For Human Treatment

When a clinical trial is conducted, it can lead to potential therapies that could prove effective at tackling chronic back pain. There is deep potential in developing even more targeted pain management strategies that can help improve the quality of life of millions who suffer from chronic back pain.

The complex nature of back pain makes it difficult to tackle, and that is why taking a multidisciplinary approach is key to tackling pain in a manner which is personalised manner.

Researchers of this study confirm that human trials are needed to help manage pain in a better manner, and they can also revise current pain management strategies accordingly.

There is even possible integration into osteoporosis care, as some patients receiving PTH-based treatments for osteoporosis report reduced back pain.

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Why This Matters For India

The global burden from chronic back pain stands at 16866 patients; due to the complex nature of chronic back pain, the figures can increase or decrease as each year passes by, as mentioned in the Retrospective Cross-Sectional Study in Cureus. Here is what additional studies and therapies for back pain management detail:

According to the research published in the International Journal of Basic and Applied Medical Sciences, an increase from 6.2 per cent to 92 per cent has been seen as age progresses, and mostly women are dealing with chronic back pain, as they are performing most of the economic labour in a household.

Currently in India, chronic back pain can be treated via a combination of approaches. From physical therapy, spinal manipulative therapy, exercise, medications, chiropractic adjustments, and even targeted and personalised therapies based on the pain's severity.

There is even red-light-focused therapy that can be administered to treat lower back pain in individuals, but its results vary and depend on the severity of the back pain.

To address the biological root cause of back pain, studies such as this are needed to target the pain receptors that can cause visible disability due to chronic back pain. This new development is an important step for millions who are dealing with chronic back pain, and the development of these therapies can significantly improve the daily functioning and quality of life of people existing with this type of pain.

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