Vitamin D: Why is Vitamin D important? & How Often Should We Check Our Vitamin D Levels

Vitamin D ensures good health of our bones and joints

Why is Vitamin D important?

A group of substances that also contains the fat-soluble vitamins D1, D2, and D3 includes vitamin D. Sunlight exposure causes your body to naturally manufacture vitamin D. For optimal vitamin D levels in your blood, you can also obtain it from specific foods and supplements.

Here are some of the reasons why we need vitamin D:

1. Good for the bones

There are various crucial roles that vitamin D plays. The most important ones are probably those that control calcium and phosphorus absorption and promote healthy immune system functioning. For normal bone and tooth growth and development as well as increased disease resistance, getting enough vitamin D is crucial.

2. Lowers risk of bone-related diseases

Vitamin D is crucial for healthy bones because it facilitates the body's utilisation of dietary calcium, Rickets, a disorder in which the bone tissue fails to adequately mineralise, causes soft bones and skeletal abnormalities, has historically been linked to vitamin D insufficiency. More and more studies are showing how crucial vitamin D is for preventing a wide range of health issues.

3. Improves mood

According to research, vitamin D may be crucial in controlling mood and lowering the incidence of depression. A study concluded, that people who took vitamin D supplements and reported having negative feelings saw an improvement in their symptoms. People with depression and vitamin D insufficiency may benefit from vitamin D supplements.

4. Supports prevention of many diseases

A lack of vitamin D can cause symptoms including bone pain and muscle weakness. The symptoms, nevertheless, are minor for many people. Even yet, low vitamin D levels might be harmful to your health. Multiple sclerosis, type 1 and type 2 diabetes, hypertension, glucose intolerance, and other illnesses may all benefit from vitamin D treatment and prevention, according to research.

5. Fastens weight loss

High body weight individuals are more likely to have poor vitamin D levels. In one study, obese individuals who got vitamin D supplements in addition to adhering to a diet plan for weight loss lost more weight and fat mass than those who simply followed the diet program.

How often should we check our vitamin D levels?

Over time, you don't end up eating the vitamins in the recommended quantities. This is probably the case if you adhere to a rigorous vegan diet because the majority of the natural sources such as fish and fish oils, egg yolks, fortified milk, and beef liver come from animals. Hence, it is ideal to regularly check your vitamin D levels.

The 25-hydroxy vitamin D blood test is the most precise method of determining the amount of vitamin D in your body. For healthy individuals, a range of 20 ng/mL to 50 ng/mL is regarded as appropriate. A vitamin D insufficiency is indicated by a level of less than 12 ng/mL.

As discussed above, vitamin D facilitates various functions in the body. In addition to this, vitamin D deficiency has been recorded to be more common in recent years. Hence, we encourage you to get your vitamin D levels checked along with regular full-body checkups. Full-body checkups can be taken every 6 months or at least once a year.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.