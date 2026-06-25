If you are someone who struggles with dull and pigmented skin, applying the right skincare products may not be enough. Your skin does not magically glow because you follow a 10-step skincare routine; the real glow comes when you eat clean and incorporate certain foods into your diet that help brighten your skin from within.

In an Instagram post, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares some foods that you should eat regularly, as well as some that you should completely avoid, to achieve glowing skin. Sharing her recommendations, the nutritionist says, “There's no ONE perfect food for good skin. You will get the best results from small diet choices you repeat most often.”

Nutritionist Recommends Best Foods For Glowing Skin

Here are some foods that she recommends eating every day for glowing skin:

Beetroot Juice

The nutritionist recommends drinking beetroot juice every day for glowing skin. Beetroot juice helps detoxify the body, improve blood circulation, and deliver high concentrations of vitamin C and antioxidants that help flush out internal impurities linked to dull skin and breakouts.

Amla

Her second pick is amla. Its high vitamin C and antioxidant content helps boost collagen production, promotes firmness, fades dark spots and purifies the blood, which may help reduce acne and blemishes.

Walnuts

Walnuts are rich in vitamin E, omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants, making them a skincare powerhouse. Batra recommends having walnuts every day as they may help reduce inflammation and hydrate the skin from within, leaving a natural glow on the surface.

Chana Sprouts

Packed with protein, vitamins and minerals, chana sprouts act as a nourishing food that promotes a radiant complexion and helps brighten the skin.

Mango

Among fruits, the expert recommends eating mangoes every day. Packed with vitamins A and C, mangoes help boost collagen production, fade dark spots, and repair cellular damage, which may contribute to brighter-looking skin.

Some other foods that she recommends having occasionally include berry smoothies, watermelon juice, salted peanuts, cheese slices and kulfi.

Nutritionist Says No To These Foods

According to Batra, there are a few foods that people should avoid if they want to achieve glowing skin. These include packaged juice, alcohol, fried namkeen, soya sticks and pastries, as they are often loaded with refined sugars and unhealthy fats. These foods can strip the skin of moisture, spike insulin levels and contribute to collagen breakdown, which may lead to premature ageing, dullness and skin inflammation.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.