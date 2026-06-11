Dermatologists often say that good skin care is not about buying more products. It is about understanding what your skin actually needs. From acne and pigmentation to eczema and dark circles, many common skin concerns are often treated with trending products and home remedies that may not deliver real results. In many cases, using the wrong products can even make the problem worse.

That is why expert advice matters. Dermatologist (Major) Gurveen Waraich has shared five practical skin care tips on Instagram, highlighting common mistakes people make and what they should focus on instead.

1. For Strawberry Skin, Reach For Urea-Based Moisturisers

According to Dr Waraich, people dealing with strawberry skin or keratosis pilaris should look for urea-based moisturisers. Keratosis pilaris appears as small, rough bumps on the skin, often on the arms, thighs, or cheeks. Urea helps soften and smooth the skin by gently breaking down the buildup of dead skin cells while also keeping the skin hydrated.

2. Under-Eye Creams May Not Fix Severe Dark Circles

Dark circles are one of the most common beauty concerns, but Dr Waraich says people with severe dark circles may be wasting money on expensive under-eye creams. "If you have severe dark circles, stop wasting money on under-eye creams," she says. These concerns may require professional treatments such as dermal fillers.

3. Eczema Needs Barrier Repair

For people struggling with eczema, moisturising is essential. Dr Waraich recommends ceramide-based moisturisers. Ceramides help repair the skin barrier, lock in moisture and reduce irritation.

4. Jawline Acne Could Be Linked To Diet

Dr Waraich also highlights a possible connection between sugar intake and acne, especially for women who experience breakouts along the jawline and neck. These areas are often associated with hormonal acne. Reducing excess sugar intake may help some people manage inflammation and breakouts more effectively.

5. Hydration Before Exfoliation For Pigmentation

Many people with pigmentation rush to use scrubs, peels and exfoliating acids. However, Dr Waraich advises focusing on hydration first. "Over-exfoliated skin produces more melanin," she explains.

Healthy skin is often less about doing more and more about doing the right things consistently.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.