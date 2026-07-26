Blood pressure tends to naturally slow down as people fall asleep, but for some people, it may stay elevated. The condition wherein your blood pressure doesn't slow down while you are asleep is known as non-dipper blood pressure. According to the American Heart Association, non-dipper blood pressure tends to increase the chances of heart disease, as the repeated stress on the heart's muscles tends to wear them out over time. There are three main causes behind non-dipper blood pressure, as per the research performed using non-dipper blood pressure, namely the circadian rhythm, the autonomic nervous system, and water and sodium regulation, influencing the elevated blood pressure. Blood pressures tend to decline by 10-20% in healthy individuals when they are asleep. But when the blood pressure declines by less than 10%, then it is termed 'non-dipper' blood pressure.

Why Does Blood Pressure Usually Drop At Night?

Research published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health pinpoints that the autonomic nervous system plays a role in influencing blood pressure. Be it daytime or nighttime, blood pressure can fall and rise based on situational factors as well as biological causes.

The reduced physical activity during nighttime also influences your blood pressure levels. This, along with circadian rhythm, tends to affect the regulation of blood pressure. This is why blood pressure at nighttime is mainly driven by lack of nighttime recovery.

When it is consistently high, it can cause elevated blood pressure and increase your risk of heart disease.

What Causes Non-Dipper Blood Pressure?

Non-dipper pressure can also be caused by sleep disorders such as sleep apnoea, as it can impact breathing patterns as well as blood pressure spikes.

Chronic diseases like diabetes, chronic kidney disease, and chronic stress can affect your nighttime blood pressure levels.

When the human body is dealing with chronic diseases, the autonomic nervous system is directly impacted, with an increased risk of heart disease.

Chronic Kidney Disease

Research published in the Hypertension Research Journal suggests that those with chronic kidney disease suffer from fluid retention, which can have a direct effect on their blood pressure levels.

Stress and Poor Sleep Quality

Stress and poor sleep quality are linked and are caused by an elevated sympathetic nervous system, as the brain is on edge.

Excess Salt Intake

Consuming an excessive amount of salt or sodium can affect how much fluid the body retains. This is worsened in those who have been diagnosed with hypertension, as the heart becomes even weaker when sodium intake is high.

How Overnight Hypertension Affects Heart Health

Research published in the Journal of Human Hypertension pinpoints that overnight hypertension is directly related to a higher risk of heart attack. Mainly, due to persistent stress on the heart's vessels and the persistent damage that high blood pressure inflicts on them.

Increased Stroke Risk

Research suggests that when your blood pressure doesn't dip by 10-20% at night, then it can cause brain- and heart-health-related events.

Heart Failure Risk

If non-dipper blood pressure is consistent and remains unaddressed, then due to an overworked heart, you could go into heart failure at night.

Arterial Damage

The arterial network inside the heart needs to be protected by a stable blood pressure, as non-dipper blood pressure could risk long-term vascular injury.

Symptoms Of Non-Dipper Blood Pressure

Non-dipper blood pressure doesn't show distinct symptoms, but it can be identified if you have been experiencing these issues:

Morning headaches

Fatigue upon waking

Daytime sleepiness

Poor sleep quality

Uncontrolled hypertension despite medication

Note: You need to consult a cardiologist if you are experiencing any of the above symptoms.

How Is Non-Dipper Blood Pressure Diagnosed?

There are two ways that medical professionals use to diagnose non-dipper blood pressure. Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring (ABPM) and home blood pressure monitoring are necessary to diagnose health issues. As these methods are considered due to the following:

Their ability to provide 24-hour blood pressure monitoring, which is needed for identifying inaccuracies in blood pressure readings.

Daytime versus nighttime readings of blood pressure vary, which needs to be factored into the monitoring system.

This approach is considered to be a gold-standard method for detecting nocturnal hypertension.

Home Blood Pressure Monitoring

The usage of blood pressure monitoring equipment at home is subject to user-based inaccuracies that can be alarming, as it is medical expertise. The baseline blood pressure that is normal should be known beforehand to identify an abnormal reading.

Note: If you use home blood pressure monitoring, then it is best to consult a medical professional about your readings and take training before using it for accuracy.

Who Is Most At Risk?

Non-dipper blood pressure can affect those who are already facing issues with blood pressure regulation. Those who are:

Older adults

People with obesity

Individuals with diabetes

Kidney disease patients

Sleep apnoea sufferers

Patients with resistant hypertension

All of these individuals need to stay extra vigilant of their nighttime blood pressure levels.

Can Non-Dipper Blood Pressure Be Treated?

The treatment options for non-dipper blood pressure need to include a holistic approach for maximum health impact. Lifestyle measures as well as medical management are needed for effective treatment of non-dipper blood pressure. These kinds of lifestyle measures can work to control elevated blood pressure at nighttime:

Reduce sodium intake

Improve sleep quality

Weight management

Regular exercise

Stress reduction

Medical Management

Medical management requires constant doctor consultation and multiple visits to give your primary care physician a full picture of how the treatment is working. It involves:

Blood pressure medications

Timing of antihypertensive therapy

Sleep apnea treatment for those with sleep disorders

When Should You Speak To A Doctor?

A medical visit is necessary, as non-dipper blood pressure can increase the risk of heart-related ailments. To minimise your risk of dealing with the side effects, you need to get a medical check-up if:

You have persistent hypertension despite undergoing treatment.

A family history of heart disease requires an open discussion of non-dipper blood pressure.

Symptoms of sleep apnoea mean that you have a higher risk of developing non-dipper blood pressure.

High morning blood pressure readings indicate that non-dipper blood pressure needs medical attention.

Non-dipper blood pressure can silently damage your heart and needs to be timely identified for treatment.

Also Read: Many Indians Don't Know Their Blood Pressure Numbers: Doctor Explains Screening Gap

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