Many Indians Don't Know Their Blood Pressure Numbers: Doctor Explains Screening Gap

Many Indians are living with high blood pressure without even knowing it. Hypertension, commonly known as high blood pressure, has become one of the most common lifestyle-related health conditions. However, awareness about it remains surprisingly low. Speaking to NDTV, Dr. Apeksha Sharma, Consultant Pathologist at Agilus Diagnostics, said that the condition is often called a "silent killer" because it usually develops without noticeable symptoms. People may continue their normal lives for years while their blood pressure quietly damages the heart, brain, kidneys, and blood vessels. By the time warning signs appear, there are serious complications such as heart attacks or strokes.

One of the biggest concerns is that many Indians do not know their blood pressure numbers simply because they have never been tested. Unlike illnesses that cause pain, fever, or discomfort, high blood pressure does not make people feel immediately sick. As a result, routine screening is often ignored. This problem is especially common in semi-urban and rural areas where access to healthcare services remains limited. Even in cities, preventive health check-ups are not always treated as a priority.

Why Hypertension Often Goes Undetected

Dr. Sharma explains that one of the main reasons behind the screening gap is the lack of preventive healthcare habits in India. Most people visit doctors only when they feel unwell. Regular health check-ups are still not a routine practice for many families. "One of the biggest reasons behind this screening gap is the lack of preventive healthcare behaviour. In India, healthcare is still largely reactive and people visit a doctor when they feel unwell, not for regular check-ups," said Dr. Sharma.

Since hypertension usually has no obvious symptoms in the early stages, people assume they are healthy and delay testing. There is also a common belief that high blood pressure affects only older adults. However, doctors are now seeing rising cases among younger people as well. Stressful work schedules, long sitting hours, unhealthy eating habits, obesity, smoking, lack of exercise, and diabetes are all contributing to the problem. Young adults often ignore early health monitoring because they do not consider themselves at risk. This delay in diagnosis can increase the chances of severe complications later in life.

The Role Of Awareness And Accessibility

Although checking blood pressure is simple, affordable, and quick, regular screening is not consistently available in many communities. Rural regions continue to face shortages of healthcare infrastructure and limited awareness about preventive care. Low health literacy also prevents many people from understanding the importance of regular monitoring.

Urban areas face a different challenge. Busy lifestyles and demanding work routines leave little time for health check-ups. Many people postpone screenings until symptoms appear. Workplace wellness programmes and routine health camps are still not widespread enough to encourage regular testing.

Just as people regularly check their weight or blood sugar levels, monitoring blood pressure should also become a common habit.

Why Early Detection Matters

Knowing your blood pressure numbers can play a major role in preventing serious health problems. High blood pressure significantly raises the risk of heart attacks, strokes, kidney disease, and heart failure. However, if detected early, the condition can often be managed effectively through lifestyle changes and medication.

Simple measures such as reducing salt intake, exercising regularly, quitting smoking, managing stress, and maintaining a healthy weight can help control blood pressure levels. In some cases, medicines may also be needed to keep the condition under control. Early treatment can reduce long-term damage and improve overall quality of life.

Community screening camps, pharmacy-based BP checks, and workplace testing programmes can help bridge the current gap. Families can also encourage parents, grandparents, and younger members to monitor their blood pressure regularly. Doctors stress that prevention and awareness are the strongest tools in reducing the burden of hypertension in India.

"Knowing your blood pressure numbers is one of the simplest yet most powerful steps toward preventing serious cardiovascular complications. Early detection allows timely lifestyle changes and treatment, significantly reducing long-term health risks. In a country facing a growing burden of non-communicable diseases, making blood pressure screening a routine habit is no longer optional, it is essential," adds Dr. Sharma.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.