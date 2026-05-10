How Quickly Can Hantavirus Turn Severe? Doctors Explain The Timeline

Hantavirus infection is a rare but potentially serious disease that spreads mainly through contact with infected rodent urine, droppings, or saliva. The illness can worsen rapidly in some patients, although not everyone develops severe disease. The infection may begin quietly, with symptoms appearing anywhere between one and eight weeks after exposure, but most people usually develop signs within two to three weeks. One important fact doctors highlight is that the Andes virus, a strain of hantavirus, can spread from person to person through close contact, although such transmission is considered rare.

Speaking to NDTV, Dr. J. Kirtana, Associate Consultant Infectious Diseases at Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh, said, "In the early stage, hantavirus infection can easily be mistaken for a normal viral fever. Patients commonly experience fatigue, fever, body aches, headache, nausea, and stomach discomfort for several days. Because these symptoms are similar to flu or seasonal infections, many people may not realise the illness is becoming dangerous."

However, doctors warn that some patients can suddenly deteriorate within hours. Breathing problems, low blood pressure, and fluid build-up in the lungs may develop quickly, turning the infection into a life-threatening condition known as cardiopulmonary syndrome. Timely medical care becomes extremely important during this stage.

Early Symptoms Can Be Misleading

One of the biggest challenges with hantavirus infection is that the initial symptoms do not appear severe. Most patients first notice fever, muscle pain, tiredness, and digestive discomfort. These symptoms may continue for three to six days before any major complications appear.

This early phase is important because identifying the infection quickly can improve treatment outcomes. People who have recently been exposed to rodent-infested places, especially poorly ventilated areas such as storage rooms, farms, or abandoned buildings, should pay close attention to unusual fever or breathing symptoms.

When Does The Infection Become Severe?

The illness can suddenly become dangerous after the initial fever-like phase. In severe cases, patients may develop breathlessness, chest tightness, rapid heartbeat, and dangerously low oxygen levels within a very short time.

Dr. Kirtana said, "The severity of illness depends on the strain involved. With milder strains, only a small proportion develop serious lung complications. However, with more aggressive strains such as Sin Nombre virus and Andes virus, around 60-80% of symptomatic infections may progress to severe cardiopulmonary disease, and a significant proportion of hospitalised patients may require respiratory support."

Many hospitalised patients with severe infection may require oxygen therapy or ventilator support to help them breathe properly. Doctors monitor these patients closely because the condition can worsen very rapidly.

Kidney Problems May Also Occur

Apart from the lungs, hantavirus can also affect the kidneys. Kidney involvement is especially common in European and Asian forms of the disease, said Dr. Kirtana. Symptoms may include reduced urine output, swelling, or abnormal kidney function tests.

In some severe cases, patients may require dialysis if the kidneys stop working properly. However, not every patient develops serious kidney complications, and the severity can vary widely depending on the strain and the patient's overall health.

Why Early Treatment Matters

There is currently no specific cure for hantavirus infection, but early supportive treatment can save lives. Doctors focus on managing breathing difficulties, maintaining blood pressure, and supporting organ function while the body fights the infection. Seeking medical attention early is extremely important, especially for people who develop breathing problems after exposure to rodents or contaminated environments. Prompt diagnosis and hospital care can significantly improve recovery chances and reduce the risk of life-threatening complications.

Although hantavirus infection is rare, awareness about its warning signs and timeline can help patients seek timely treatment before the disease turns critical.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.